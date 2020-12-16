Billings police seeking help identifying vehicle after hit-and-run hospitalizes man

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help gathering information on a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that hospitalized a 25-year-old Billings man with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at about 8:56 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 2. The injured man was on foot when the vehicle hit him, according to police.

The request for help came in a Wednesday morning press release and included details about investigative efforts that have so far come up short in tracking down the vehicle after it fled the scene of the crash on the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

Police are describing the suspect vehicle as dark gray, with an unknown make and model. The vehicle had damage to the driver's side and radiator, and the collision broke off parts of the vehicle which police found at the scene.

Investigators are also asking for information that may help identify the make and model of the vehicle based on the damaged parts left at the scene of the crash and possible repairs to the vehicle after the crash.

"We are asking mechanics, neighbors, or friends to contact the BPD with any information regarding vehicles or vehicle repairs matching the description around this time frame," the press release says.