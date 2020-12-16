 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings police seeking help identifying vehicle after hit-and-run hospitalizes man
editor's pick alert top story

Billings police seeking help identifying vehicle after hit-and-run hospitalizes man

{{featured_button_text}}
Car parts after hit-and-run

Investigators are also asking for tips that may help identify the make and model of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a 25-year-old man earlier this month while he was walking. Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle based on the damaged parts left at the scene of the crash and possible repairs to the vehicle after the crash.

"We are asking mechanics, neighbors, or friends to contact the BPD with any information regarding vehicles or vehicle repairs matching the description around this time frame," the press release says.

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help gathering information on a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that hospitalized a 25-year-old Billings man with life-threatening injuries. 

The crash happened at about 8:56 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 2. The injured man was on foot when the vehicle hit him, according to police.

The request for help came in a Wednesday morning press release and included details about investigative efforts that have so far come up short in tracking down the vehicle after it fled the scene of the crash on the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are describing the suspect vehicle as dark gray, with an unknown make and model. The vehicle had damage to the driver's side and radiator, and the collision broke off parts of the vehicle which police found at the scene.

Investigators are also asking for information that may help identify the make and model of the vehicle based on the damaged parts left at the scene of the crash and possible repairs to the vehicle after the crash.

120220-loc-Crash02msc.jpg

A skateboard truck sits in the middle of the street at the scene of a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue between 17th Street West and 18th Street West in Billings on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

"We are asking mechanics, neighbors, or friends to contact the BPD with any information regarding vehicles or vehicle repairs matching the description around this time frame," the press release says.

Police believe after the crash the suspect vehicle traveled west on Central Avenue to 32nd Street West, then south to the area of Gabel Road, then to Zoo Drive and then continued across the interstate around the Goodman Drive area and then to the Elysian Road area.

BPD is asking residents or business owners in areas where the suspect vehicle may have passed after the crash to check their surveillance cameras from around the time of the crash (8:56 p.m.) until about 10 p.m. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency dispatch number at 406-657-8200.

0
0
0
2
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News