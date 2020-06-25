Billings Police seeking suspect after officer-involved shooting on North Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where an officer suffered minor injuries in an incident at 12th Avenue North and North 22nd Street at about 3:30 a.m.

In a social media post, police said that they were still looking for "the suspect."

Detectives were still investigating on scene.

Billings Police Department spokesman Lt. Brandon Wooley said that the officer was not shot, and that police officials would be holding a press conference later Thursday to release more information about the incident.

