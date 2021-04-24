Billings Police standoff ends, investigation continues after body found in van

By 6 a.m. Saturday, Billings Police investigators were continuing to process the scene of an armed standoff that had ended during the night.

One police officer on the scene said, "there is no longer a threat, that's all I can say." He wouldn't say if that meant the suspects had been killed or arrested.

Police, including a SWAT team, began surrounding the home in the 4000 block of Ridgewood Lane Court on the far West End of Billings about 2 p.m. Friday.

Two suspects apparently barricaded themselves after breaking into the home while running from police. The two had tried to get into several homes, including trying unsuccessfully to shoot through the lock of one home.

The two had ditched a van nearby after crashing into several cars and ran away.

Inside the van, police found a body, said Billings Police Chief Rich St. John during a Friday press conference held less than a block away from the ongoing standoff. He could not provide any further details about the person's identity.