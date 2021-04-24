Billings Police standoff ends, investigation continues after body found in van

By 6 a.m. Saturday, Billings Police investigators were continuing to process the scene of an armed standoff that had ended during the night.
One police officer on the scene said, "there is no longer a threat, that's all I can say." He wouldn't say if that meant the suspects had been killed or arrested.
Police, including a SWAT team, began surrounding the home in the 4000 block of Ridgewood Lane Court on the far West End of Billings about 2 p.m. Friday.
Two suspects apparently barricaded themselves after breaking into the home while running from police. The two had tried to get into several homes, including trying unsuccessfully to shoot through the lock of one home.
The two had ditched a van nearby after crashing into several cars and ran away.
Inside the van, police found a body, said Billings Police Chief Rich St. John during a Friday press conference held less than a block away from the ongoing standoff. He could not provide any further details about the person's identity.
Much earlier in the day at around 6 a.m., St. John said deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office had tried to pull over the van because of a traffic violation. The van fled from deputies who eventually stopped pursuing it. A few hours later, officers with the Laurel Police department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle which was identified as the same van that sped away from deputies.
Laurel officers spoke with a man, who was then outside of the van. St. John said that he behaved strangely before getting back in his van and driving away. The man led the officers on a chase east to Billings where county deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.
"It went [to] numerous locations around the West End of Billings, and a little bit further west," St. John said.
Billings police started making their way to the West End following the report of a crash on Shiloh Road. The van came to a stop on a property just west of Shiloh Road and Grand Avenue. Two people, a man and a woman, ran from the van and into a suburban neighborhood to the north. Deputies and officers followed.
"They noticed that the male had a handgun with him...They also noticed that as the two came into this neighborhood specifically, they were going from house to house checking on doors, presumably trying to find something that was open," the chief said.
Authorities lost sight of the couple near a home where they saw a side door was partially open. When they tried the door, something blocked it from opening and a gun shot rang out in the house. The officers pulled away from the house, and a SWAT team and bomb squad arrived about 2 p.m.
At around 3:30 p.m., police negotiators had food and cigarettes delivered in an ammo box to the home by the police bomb squad using its remote robot. Nearby neighbors were evacuated from their homes and other residents have been cautioned to shelter in place, said St. John.
“Emotions are running high. We’re trying to get things settled down so we can resolve this thing peacefully,” the chief said during a 3:45 p.m. press conference.
Police were communicating with the man using cellphones, but the man stopped responding. At about 5:30 p.m., police used a battering ram mounted to an armored vehicle to break down the front door and launch an explosive percussion device into the house.
While negotiations remained ongoing at the house on Ridgewood Lane Court, with BPD in command of the effort to resolve the standoff, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigated the crashed van.
"We just need to isolate, stabilize and apply time. And that's exactly what we're doing right now," St. John said.
St. John said the man barricaded inside the house is potentially a suspect in the shooting last Tuesday of a woman in her apartment in the 4100 block of King Avenue East. Shots were fired through the woman’s door. She was shot in the head, but survived.
This story will be updated.