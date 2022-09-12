 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings police still hunting 2 violent jail escapees

Law enforcement officers in the Billings area on Monday were still hunting for two men who escaped from the Yellowstone County jail.

The inmates, who have been charged with violent crimes, escaped through a window on Sunday, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office said.

The escapees are Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister, according to a Billings Police Department tweet.

State Department of Corrections records say Flesch has a record of numerous violent crimes including felony assault out of Powell County. Pfister has been charged with assault on a police officer, assault with a weapon out of Custer County.

“If located, do not engage and contact emergency dispatch,” police said in the tweet.

