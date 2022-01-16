Billings Police still hunting suspects in teen's shooting death Sunday

Billings Police on Sunday afternoon were continuing to hunt for suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager died after being dropped off at a Billings hospital at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police officials said in a tweet.

Police had responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:10 a.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution in the Heights. When police arrived they found no one there involved, investigators said.

Minutes later, police were notified by hospital staff that “a victim was dropped off at the ER with a gunshot wound,” police said.

The teenager later died at the hospital.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made, according to the tweet.

The incident apparently involved a disturbance between multiple parties. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 657-8200. The identification of the teen will not be made public until after an autopsy, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The shooting comes the day after an off-duty Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured by an apparent bullet fragment fired by a suspect during a confrontation. The deputy was with several off-duty Billings Police officers socializing at the Grand Stand Casino at 905 Grand Avenue in Billings. During a confrontation with a man a car in the parking lot of the business, a shot was apparently fired by the man who drove away with police in pursuit, rolling his car near 1300 Grand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0