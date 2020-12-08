Billings police to receive infusion of $1M in COVID aid to help with crime prevention, enforcement

The Billings Police Department appears to be on Santa's nice list.
The department will receive $1.1 million in additional funding to help it better train its officers, enforce the law and prevent crime through the end of the fiscal year in June.
The funding will pay for new technology to help officers better do their jobs, overtime expenses to allow the department to increase patrols downtown and in other parts of town, and training for crisis intervention and deescalation techniques and other use-of-force soft skills.
"This is stuff to help us do better," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told city council members at their meeting Monday night.
Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to move forward with the additional funding. The final vote to approve the funding will come in January.
St. John had initially asked for $942,000 in special funding. Council instead tacked on an additional $200,000 to the $100,000 St. John had requested in overtime spending.
The overtime funding highlights the police department's budget crunch. Billings has seen a dramatic uptick this year in violent crime; a shooting on Sunday morning, the 16th this year, left a 17-year-old girl dead.
"If you really want to make a difference ... we need to add personnel," St. John told the council.
However, to hire more officers the police department would need a new source of ongoing funding. Billings voters overwhelming approved a new public safety mill levy in September that maintains BPD's funding at its current level. A budget shortfall at the city level had threatened cutbacks at the police department.
With the newly allocated $1.1 million, the police department will update the specialized technology used by officers, upgrade its 10-year-old crime scene van, improve training for crisis intervention and deescalation, outfit patrol vehicles with specialized bumpers and continue to equip officers with body cameras.
This new funding comes from the portion of the federal CARES Act that allocates money to municipalities to help reimburse expenditures and revenue shortfalls brought on by the pandemic.
Billings is anticipating to receive about $19 million in total CARES Act dollars.
