Billings police to receive infusion of $1M in COVID aid to help with crime prevention, enforcement

The Billings Police Department appears to be on Santa's nice list.

The department will receive $1.1 million in additional funding to help it better train its officers, enforce the law and prevent crime through the end of the fiscal year in June.

The funding will pay for new technology to help officers better do their jobs, overtime expenses to allow the department to increase patrols downtown and in other parts of town, and training for crisis intervention and deescalation techniques and other use-of-force soft skills.

"This is stuff to help us do better," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told city council members at their meeting Monday night.

Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to move forward with the additional funding. The final vote to approve the funding will come in January.

St. John had initially asked for $942,000 in special funding. Council instead tacked on an additional $200,000 to the $100,000 St. John had requested in overtime spending.