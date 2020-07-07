Billings pre-release center hears concerns as 2nd resident tests positive for COVID-19

Two people who were slated to leave the program Monday were required to complete the two-week quarantine, Armstrong said. Solutions will be offered if residents have mandatory courses that they can't complete over the next two weeks, he said.

“A quarantine supersedes a discretionary release,” Armstrong said.

The Montana Department of Corrections is sending two medical staff members to Alpha House to assist in voluntary testing Thursday. The kits will receive priority testing at the state lab in Helena, Armstrong said.

Sentinel testing was available to residents in June, but participation was very low, Armstrong said.

Even though residents cannot go to work for the next two weeks, Armstrong said that they are eligible for assistance through programs like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which reimburses certain employers who provide paid leave to employees for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

Employment is a requirement for the Alpha House program, so residents will be able to access the program’s re-entry department if they are laid off or need help finding another job. The department provides staff that assists with employment services, Armstrong said.