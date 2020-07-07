Billings pre-release center hears concerns as 2nd resident tests positive for COVID-19

A second resident at the Alpha House Men’s Pre-release Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company that operates it.
The resident is isolated in his room on a floor away from other residents in the Alpha House, according to David Armstrong, CEO of Alternatives Inc. Alternatives operates the Alpha House, the Passages Women’s Pre-release Center and Beta Jail Alternatives in Billings.
The resident received his positive test result Monday. Another resident was confirmed to have the virus after receiving test results on Saturday, Armstrong said. In an earlier Billings Gazette article, Armstrong said that the resident received his test results Friday, but clarified Tuesday that the results were confirmed Saturday.
“He went in for testing on Friday, we received notification of his test results in the afternoon on Saturday,” Armstrong said.
On Saturday, residents of the Alpha House had a Fourth of July barbecue, and all were quickly told to quarantine in their rooms when staff were notified of the test results, Armstrong said.
Armstrong said he believed that the first resident confirmed to have the virus was quarantined since he took the test.
“That’s policy, if you’re having a test, you’re in quarantine awaiting the result," Armstrong said.
The second resident confirmed to have coronavirus was also isolated in a room after he received a rapid test, Armstrong said.
Residents at Alpha House are quarantining in their rooms for 14 days and are being kept from going to work to reduce the possible spread of the virus, Armstrong said. Residents will be able to leave their rooms for bathroom and smoke breaks, as well as for laundry and other necessary actions like seeking medical help or receiving employment assistance, Armstrong said.
Alternatives staff held meetings with residents in small groups Monday night to explain protocols recommended by RiverStone Health and answer questions.
Alternatives follows guidelines recommended by RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Corrections, Armstrong said.
“The decision was made to be absolutely as conservative as possible, so the entire population was put on quarantine and will be on quarantine for 14 days,” Armstrong said.
Residents began expressing their concerns about the program-wide quarantine, wondering about their safety and how the quarantine affects the time residents spend at the Alpha House.
Many asked about how the quarantine will affect release times, especially if residents have to complete classes or treatment, which aren’t being held during the quarantine.
Two people who were slated to leave the program Monday were required to complete the two-week quarantine, Armstrong said. Solutions will be offered if residents have mandatory courses that they can't complete over the next two weeks, he said.
“A quarantine supersedes a discretionary release,” Armstrong said.
The Montana Department of Corrections is sending two medical staff members to Alpha House to assist in voluntary testing Thursday. The kits will receive priority testing at the state lab in Helena, Armstrong said.
Sentinel testing was available to residents in June, but participation was very low, Armstrong said.
Even though residents cannot go to work for the next two weeks, Armstrong said that they are eligible for assistance through programs like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which reimburses certain employers who provide paid leave to employees for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
Employment is a requirement for the Alpha House program, so residents will be able to access the program’s re-entry department if they are laid off or need help finding another job. The department provides staff that assists with employment services, Armstrong said.
“My take on the job market right now is that our people are very much in demand and that people being out because they’re being tested or whatever isn’t new to most employers,” Armstrong said. “I’m not expecting that a lot of people are going to lose their job over this. That’s not the feedback we’ve been getting so far.”
Staff check residents for symptoms multiple times daily, and those who enter the building are screened at the door and are required to wear a mask. Visitors, like friends and family of residents, have been restricted from entering the Alpha House, Armstrong said.
Alternatives has spent over $80,000 on personal protective equipment and requires that staff wear face masks throughout their shifts. However, Armstrong admitted that protocol isn’t always perfectly followed.
Staff have had to be reminded at times to remain socially distanced and to wear masks.
“Basically, (COVID-19) requires a re-training of our social skills,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said inmate workers from the Passages Women’s Pre-release Center prepare food for Alpha House residents at Passages and then heat meals at the Alpha House. The Alpha House kitchen is located on the other side of the building away from the quarantine floor, and staff deliver meals to residents, he said.
