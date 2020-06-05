Billings prepares for gathering to honor George Floyd

Billings will host its own tribute to honor George Floyd as mourners in Minneapolis held the first in a series of memorial services Thursday.
The memorial in Billings, organized by three women who previously were only acquaintances, will be held 1 p.m. Sunday with the cooperation of the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. At least one city council member will be present.
“I haven’t been in action prior to this, and it breaks my heart that it took me this long,” said Taylor Arnold, a medical assistant raising two sons and one of those who helped to plan the event.
Minneapolis police officers detained Floyd, who lost his job the same as 25 million other Americans during the outbreak of COVID-19, after allegedly he tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
During his arrest, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground and put his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he lay face-down on the ground, hands behind his back. He remained there with the officer on his throat for more than eight minutes.
Although a medical examiner determined that he died of a heart attack during his arrest, an independent autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family ruled that he died of asphyxiation. Both reports ruled the manner of his death as a homicide.
Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's killing, and three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers who were caught on video at the scene have since been fired.
The death of the 34-year-old black man while in police custody has sparked 10 days of protests across the country and globe. Protesters have filled the streets of the United States' largest cities. In places like New York, St. Louis and Washington, D.C., peaceful demonstrations have turned violent, and the Associated Press tallied at least 9,300 arrests as of Wednesday.
In St. Louis on Monday, the raiding of a pawn shop by looters left a 77-year-old retired black police captain dead.
In Billings, the “Justice for George Floyd & BIPOC People In Our Community/World” to be held Sunday on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse came from a viral campaign to memorialize the man.
“We saw that Bozeman had an event planned. Missoula had an event planned. We kind of took it on ourselves to see that we had our own," Arnold said." … This isn’t just about George Floyd, either."
Arnold has no prior experience in activism. The 27-year-old grew up in Billings and said she has family in Chicago subjected to excessive police force and the city’s police department’s “stop and frisk” policy that disproportionately targets people of color.
“It really hit home for me, seeing that video," she said. "I understand why people are protesting ... . People are tired, and while I don’t agree with rioting at all, it’s showing a response, meeting abuse with abuse."
More that 800 people have said online that they will attend Sunday's event as of Thursday. Not In Our Town, a nonprofit launched in 1995 following a series of hate crimes that targeted Jewish residents in Billings, connected the event planners with city council member Penny Ronning to ensure that George Floyd’s memorial had civic support.
“The women planning the event have made it very clear that this is a peaceful protest," Ronning said. "This is an event to honor George Floyd and other people of color who have died either at hands of government, or by and other violent means. It’s event of honor and an event of respect,”
Ronning, Arnold and fellow organizer Amber Palmer said both the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office offered their full support for Sunday’s memorial. Along with planning for the event, Ronning said that she has been in discussions with Billings Police Chief Rich St. John during the past week regarding the department’s policies on excessive use of force and de-escalation.
“The Billings PD will be supporting the event and stands for the right for people to protest peacefully, and will always stand against the actions taken by those officers that led to death of George Floyd,” she said.
Billings police are not immune to national trends, she said, citing Montana's high number of officer-involved shootings per capita. The Billings Gazette reported that Montana has one of the highest rates of officer-involved shootings in the country.
She wanted to make it clear, however, that Billings' police have her full support. They have men and women of color on their force, they have members of the LGBTQ community and she commended them for what they do and how they manage to operate despite the city facing a critical lack of public safety funding.
“When they do wrong, I criticize them. When they do right, I praise them,” Ronning said.
On May 30, a few social media posts spurred a Black Lives Matter rally of a few dozen people in front of the Billings Police Department. The response, according to one of those attending, was largely positive.
"I think that that one, because it happened fairly quickly, didn’t give others enough time to act and respond," Ronning said.
The "others" to whom Ronning refers include counter-protesters and those attempting to antagonize protesters into violence. Law enforcement in Montana, including in Billings and in Stillwater County, have worked to quash such rumors of threats.
Due to armed militia members present at George Floyd tributes and BLM rallies confirmed in states like Idaho and Indiana, several organizers distinct from those hosting Sunday's gathering will host a training session Saturday focusing on how to de-escalate conflict.
"It's important that the people attending learn some of the more important nuances of non-violence," said Ta'jin Perez, who in 2016 joined the Standing Rock Sioux in protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. "There may be a lot of local folks attending Sunday's event, and we just want to make sure that the actions are non-violent."
The training session will be at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m.
Some downtown businesses expressed qualified concerns Thursday. Protests in other cities have at times led to property destruction and violence, and unverified information floating around on social media can make it difficult to tell what someone should truly be concerned about.
Still, there is support among some in the downtown Billings business community for peaceful protest, and a mixture of hope, belief and desire that local community members will prevent things from getting out of control in a harmful way.
"Until it happens, you don't know," said Steve Wahrlich, owner of Stella's Kitchen and Bakery and the Clocktower Inn. "The right to protest is everybody's right. That's one of the things that's great about America. The problem is there's a few people that decide that I guess looting, rioting as we've seen in other cities, is a way of protesting. Am I concerned? A little.
"Do I think there will be widespread rioting and looting that we've seen in other communities? I don't think so. I would be surprised," Wahrlich said. He said that he might have more staff working Sunday just in case, but that overall it would be business as usual.
Other businesses, like the Burger Dive, aren't open on Sundays. The Burger Dive is near the protest area, which has left owner Brad Halsten with some limited concerns which he attributed to both knowing what has happened in other cities and the potential for someone from outside the community to come in with destructive intentions.
"I feel that the people in Billings will be respectful. I think they're going to be protesting, which is their right," Halsten said. "The situation that happened obviously warrants protesting, and I'm not against that in any way, shape or form."
Chris Montague, owner of Montague's Jewelers, also said he is supportive.
"I’m for free speech and peaceable assembly on issues that need to be addressed in our country," he said. "And I firmly believe this is one of those issues that needs to be addressed."
The kind of protest that some may fear doesn't resemble much of anything This House of Books general manager Gustavo Belotta has seen in Billings.
"I don't know of too many protests here in Billings that have gotten violent," he said. "This is a very small community, and everybody knows everybody to some degree. I don't think anybody's going to feel so anonymous that they can get away with doing anything out of the norm, out of what's socially acceptable.
"In the four years that we've been here, we've had a window busted out one time, and that's because we're next to a bar," he said. "I'm more concerned about the rowdiness of clientele next door than I am about protesters that are protesting social injustice."
The message of support was also put forward by Downtown Billings Alliance CEO Katy Easton. "I believe strongly, and the DBA supports strongly, these protesters' right to exercise their voice, and we encourage that," Easton said.
Easton said that she was looking to both the city and the Billings Police Department as sources of credible information to guide decision making. She said Thursday afternoon that absent any guidance from those entities, she would not discourage businesses from continuing operations as usual Sunday.
She said a downtown resource officer will also be in the area checking on businesses and that business owners can contact him as needed.
"We do hope that those who are in attendance will help keep our community really safe, not only in this time of a COVID pandemic, but also just to protect our businesses," Easton said. "These are small business owners who have been greatly affected over the last several months and disruption to their business on Sunday would be detrimental to their ongoing success."
Protest organizer Arnold said that she did feel frightened from the beginning that she and the other attendees may be harassed either online or in person.
"But at the same time, I can’t let the fear and the hatred of other people get in the way," Arnold said. "I know that it's for the good. We have to experience this to get anywhere."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.