Billings prepares for gathering to honor George Floyd

Chris Montague, owner of Montague's Jewelers, also said he is supportive.

"I’m for free speech and peaceable assembly on issues that need to be addressed in our country," he said. "And I firmly believe this is one of those issues that needs to be addressed."

The kind of protest that some may fear doesn't resemble much of anything This House of Books general manager Gustavo Belotta has seen in Billings.

"I don't know of too many protests here in Billings that have gotten violent," he said. "This is a very small community, and everybody knows everybody to some degree. I don't think anybody's going to feel so anonymous that they can get away with doing anything out of the norm, out of what's socially acceptable.

"In the four years that we've been here, we've had a window busted out one time, and that's because we're next to a bar," he said. "I'm more concerned about the rowdiness of clientele next door than I am about protesters that are protesting social injustice."

The message of support was also put forward by Downtown Billings Alliance CEO Katy Easton. "I believe strongly, and the DBA supports strongly, these protesters' right to exercise their voice, and we encourage that," Easton said.