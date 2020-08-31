 Skip to main content
Billings prerelease resident dies, cause of death pending
Billings prerelease resident dies, cause of death pending

Alternatives building at 3109 1st Avenue

Alpha House and alternatives at 3109 1st Avenue North.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

A 25-year-old man died at a Billings prerelease center last week.

Raphael Gneiting died on Aug. 25 at Alpha House prerelease center, according to Chief Deputy Coroner for Yellowstone County Cliff Mahoney.

Dave Armstrong, CEO of Alternatives Inc., said Gneiting died shortly before midnight. 

An autopsy has been conducted but the medical examiner has yet to declare a cause of death, Mahoney said. Toxicology results could take two months or more to be returned, he said.

Gneiting was a resident at the center, which is run by Alternatives Inc. and provides community-based services to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Armstrong declined to provide more information about the circumstances of Gneiting’s death, referring questions to law enforcement.

Asked whether Gneiting's death was related to COVID-19, Mahoney said he had no such indication. He said the case was being investigated by the Billings Police Department.

A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for more information. 

Armstrong estimated that there had been five or fewer deaths among residents at Alternatives’ facilities in the 40 years the organization has been in business.

