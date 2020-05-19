Billings prerelease walkaway was serving sentence for 1999 homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of two men who walked away from the Alpha House pre-release center in Billings Monday night was serving a mitigated deliberate homicide sentence out of Valley County for the killing of a man in 1999.

The man who walked away has been identified by the pre-release center as Jonathan Mainwaring. In 1999 Mainwaring killed Randy Detienne. Mainwaring beat Detienne to death after finding him in bed with Mainwaring's mother in Glasgow, The Gazette previously reported.

Mainwaring and another man, Jeramey Hill, both walked away from the Alpha House pre-release center in Billings on Monday night roughly within 15 minutes of each other, according to escape notification emails sent out Monday night by Alternatives Inc., the company which operates Alpha House.

Mainwaring was convicted of mitigated deliberate homicide for the 1999 killing of Detienne. Under Montana law, mitigated deliberate homicide occurs when "the person purposely or knowingly causes the death of another human being" but "does so under the influence of extreme mental or emotional stress for which there is reasonable explanation or excuse."