Montana law may have banned drag queen story hours in publicly-funded libraries and schools, but there was no question that a story hour would still come to Billings Pride, Rev. Lisa Harmon said.

That’s why the church where she works, the First Congregational United Church of Christ, collaborated with non profit 406 Pride to host a drag queen story hour on Thursday.

“It was never a consideration,” Harmon said. “This show was always going to go on.”

Around 70 people came, some too young to walk and others with silver in their hair. A rainbow carpet was spread in front of a stage, decorated with large cushions where children could lounge or play.

On the stage were two woven seats where four drag performers took turns reading children's books to the crowd. The stories, such as a book about a dinosaur who learned how to ballet dance, carried messages about accepting others and being confident in oneself.

But despite the private location and the family friendly content, Harmon said the event’s planners had to be careful.

HB 359, enacted on May 22, specifically bans drag queen story hours from happening in publicly funded schools and libraries. It also bans “sexually oriented” shows on public property where children are present.

The church’s story hour doesn’t match that criteria, Harmon said, but they didn’t want to take any risks.

Last year, ZooMontana hosted a story hour and faced harsh backlash from politicians and community members, including a protest held outside the zoo’s gates. This, combined with a neo-Nazi presence at Bozeman Pride in May, meant planners were worried about protesters, Harmon said. Two officers were present at the church’s story hour.

“There has been an absolutely horrific attack on LGBTQ people this year … People had to think about security, location, even the performers’ outfits, to make sure no one could accuse the event of anything,” Harmon said. “This is no different than Disney or Mr. Green Jeans.”

“It’s bull...,” said 12-year-old attendee Kimberly Eggert-Drew. She and her friend, Isabella Hernandez, attended from Lockwood because the event sounded fun. They said it never occurred to them that drag events could be called offensive until the recent legislative session.

“It’s just a cultural event,” Hernadez said. “I don't see why it’s such a big deal.”

“I knew I was queer when I was a little kid, way before I ever saw a drag queen,” Eggert-Drew agreed. “They’re not dangerous.”

Other than some stray emails and phone calls, Harmon said she hadn’t seen any serious opposition to the story hour. No protesters were present.

She said she’s grateful it went smoothly.

“The LGBTQ community doesn’t deserve this assault,” Harmon said. “They should be allowed to have fun and not worry about it being ruined … We’re proud to stand by our people.”