Big slate this week, with the celebration of Billings Pride, a Taylor Swift dance party, the YAM's big art fair and a certain Gazette reporter giving an artist talk.

Pride Weekend Roundup

Billings' Pride celebrations hit their apex this weekend. Here's what to do: There's an 18+ Drag Show at the Pub Station on Friday from 6-8 p.m. $10 at the door.

On Saturday, there's a Pride Parade downtown starting at 10 a.m., and then under Skypoint at 11 p.m., congregate for the Billings Pride Festival, which includes music, vendors, food trucks and more. That goes until 7 p.m.

Two options for Saturday night. The Loft Dance Club is hosting a Pride Night, which starts with a Brick Haus Drag Performance at 8 p.m. and a Pride dance at 10 p.m. That's $15 at the door. Alternatively, there's a Queens of Country Party at the Pub Station starting at 9 p.m., where they'll be playing music by Shania, Dolly, Loretta, and a host of people so iconic they now go by their first names. Tickets are $12 - $25 at thepubstation.com.

Yellowstone Art Museum's SummerFair

This weekend just so happens to contain one of the best events of the whole summer. The Yellowstone Art Museum's SummerFair is back for their 45th year. But the real headline this year is that it's expanding, both in days, now starting on Friday and going until Sunday afternoon, and in location. With a rainy forecast, this year's SummerFair will be held at the Metra Park Expo Center. It'll not only feature the arts and crafts vendors its known for, but also has music this year. Missoula funkers Reverend Slanky are up on Friday at 5 p.m., and Billings' own country band Calvin and the Coal Cars are on stage on Saturday at 5 p.m. The event runs 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It's free for YAM members and children six and under, $5 per day for everyone else, and there's a $25 weekend pass that gets you admission for two adults and three kids.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

On Friday, June 23, fill that Blank Space on your Cruel Summer by hitting up the Pub Station's "The Taylor Party," a dance extravaganza featuring the music of Taylor Swift, an alt-country singer-songwriter you may have heard of.

Music starts at 9 p.m. stop producing Teardrops on (your) Guitar, throw on your Cardigan, And If You're On Your Own, Kid, maybe get together with your friends Dorthea and Betty and arrive in your Getaway Car?

Tickets will run you $15-$25 at thepubstation.com.

Taking old records off the shelf at the Babcock

Throw on your best button down and head to the Babcock Theatre on Friday at 7 p.m. for "Risky Business." The movie that turned Tom Cruise into a superstar turns 40 this year, long enough for you to have forgotten that it's about a high school student who starts a brothel in his parents' house while they're on vacation. The '80s, man.

Come back on Saturday for two sure-to-be-sold-out showings of "The Sandlot," at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The baseball movie spawned dozens of commercials, hundreds of memes and thousands of ironic t-shirts. You're actually not allowed to watch it unless there's a substitute teacher present. They've got to rent one for that purpose.

Stick around Saturday night for "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" at 9 p.m. And wouldn't you know it, that rascal Freddy just didn't stay dead after the first movie (probably because the original made $57 million against a $1 million budget.)

On Sunday at 2 p.m. they're doing an Art House Essentials showing of "8 1/2," which is one of those movies you're supposed to have seen but never got around to it, since it's a two-and-a-half-hour Italian surrealist comedy loosely based on Federico Fellini's real life. Free for Art House members!

The slate ends (for now) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a screening of "The Eight Mountains," Italian Alps-set drama that won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Symphony in the Park at Pioneer Park

The Billings Symphony is performing at Pioneer Park on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. This is the 51st edition of the annual event, which includes all sorts of fun, like an instrument petting zoo, a kids conducting contest, a bevy of food options and oh yeah, music played by the Billings Symphony. This year they're joined by Billings singer Chris Smith. Event starts in earnest at 4 p.m., symphony itself begins at 7 p.m.

Jake Iverson Artist Talk at Electric Storm Gallery

Exciting up and coming artist Jake Iverson is speaking at Electric Storm Gallery (405 N. 24th St., across from Tiny's) on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Because in addition to being the Billings Gazette's arts reporter and writing a mildly popular weekly calendar, Iverson is an amateur photographer who has works on display in the gallery. There will be a wide-ranging and topic-jumping discussion about newspapers, photography and the crazy quality of phone cameras now. And light refreshments and drinks to really reel folks in. Personally, I think he's a bit of a hack. But some folks seem to like the guy.

Honorable mentions

NOVA's final performances of the season are this weekend, with "Funny Girl" bringing the whole thing to a close on June 23, 24 and 25. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Grab tickets at novabillings.org.

Dance Friday night away at Kirks' Grocery with Black Book Collective and DJ thievesbreakin, starting at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Rock and roll band the Rhythm Destroyers are at Thirsty Street on Friday at 7 p.m. $10 cash or card at the door.

Not Your Boyfriend's Band, the Billings-based crew with one of the best band names around, are at Thirsty Street on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. $10 at the door.

Have a spooky Saturday at Kirks' by listening to Bozeman band Gallatin Ghost Train and then watching a horror VHS classic curated by Chamber of Goo. Music is at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

On Sunday, catch Sunny Sweeney, a singer-songwriter fresh off a gig at the Red Lodge Songwriters Festival. at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. $30 tickets at thepubstation.com.

If you're looking for a good recipe for fried rattlesnake, head to the Ten Sleep Public Library (200 N. Fir St.) in Ten Sleep, Wyoming, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. to meet cowboy chef Kent Rollins, host of the wildly popular YouTube channel "Cowboy Kent Rollins," and author of several cookbooks, including his newest "Comfort Food the Cowboy Way."

Americana artist Sera Cahoone is at the Pub Station on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m. $15 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Spend Thursday, June 29, at Kirks' for a night of music featuring Henry Cooke, Desolation Horse and Bart Budwig. Tunes start at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Kolby Cooper, the Texan making waves on the country scene, is at the Pub Station on Thursday at 8 p.m. Get a ticket for $20 at thepubstation.com.

Steve Hofstetter, the comedian who first made waves by releasing a special with a cover featuring a photo of Larry the Cable Guy hanged in effigy, is at the Babcock on Thursday at 7 p.m., with opener Andrew Rivers. Tickets are $25 at arthousebillings.com/hofstetter, or you can upgrade to a meet-and-greet pass if you want to ask him his thoughts about Larry the Cable Guy's fine performance in the "Cars" franchise.

Alive After 5 continues this week on Thursday with funk group El Wencho at Montana Brewing Company, under Skypoint, always one of the biggest Thursdays of the year. Admission is free, but it'll cost you $2 to drink, and you can splurge for a $10 VIP.

Billings' other Thursday concert series starts up this week. It's the St. John's Summer Concert Series, and this week's inaugural edition isn't at the retirement home like usual, but at the Crossings in Laurel. Tammy Bradley Staples is on at 6 p.m., The Band of Drifters headlines at 7 p.m.

The Koch Marshall Trio (Greg Koch on guitar, Dylan Koch on drums, Toby Lee Marshall on Hammond B3) will tear up Thirsty Street on Thursday at 7 p.m. $15 in advance at thirstystreet.com/greg-koch-tickets, $20 at the door.