Billings print shop hires people with disabilities where they help and grow

Business owner Kris Schaffer is someone worth working for.

On a recent Thursday morning at Accent Print Shop Inc., she said to tell her when there is a knock on the door because she is partially deaf. She was anticipating an employee to arrive who has a developmental disability.

Skyler Schaff though, was already at work. He says little while he methodically vacuums, sweeps, and takes out the trash, but he smiles in passing as if he is onto something very funny and you don’t yet know what it is.

Erin Jessen then arrives in her wheelchair alongside her employment specialist and life coach. She is social – laughing and having fun with Schaffer before she starts her alphabetizing and filing.

“Go Vikings,” Schaeffer writes on a piece of paper and slides it to Erin. Erin laughs and motions with her hands as if to say, ‘oh, stop it’ because they support rival teams. Schaeffer also asks Erin about her young niece from Facebook photos before Erin gets to work.

Jessen has cerebral palsy and profound deafness. Schaff has autism and a hearing impairment. They are both 30 years old.

“Everyone in this world needs to have an opportunity,” Schaffer said. “For these people, their opportunity is at my print shop.” Schaffer was bullied and beat up in high school because she speaks differently due to her partial deafness, she said.

Seven people work full time at the shop, but Schaffer assigns about six hours of work for the three special-needs workers.

The employees work through a COR Enterprises program that connects people with disabilities with willing employers. The tasks are often detail oriented and repetitive.

“For most families and these folks, [a job] is a sense of purpose,” said Jennifer Schilling, director of rehabilitation services at COR Enterprises. “It’s a sense of identity for them to say I have a job, I have a purpose, and I have a place to go.”

When Schaff is asked if he wants to be photographed, he instead takes out his phone to take pictures of everyone else. Schaffer said he has grown in the six years she has known him and he has learned to better accept change.

“He’s gone from where he’d get kind of mad to now where he has a sense of humor and he is growing. I know he’s a creature of habit but his environment is getting bigger,” she said.

Erin’s coach, Diane Thomassen, adds that working helps Erin maintain her language skills.

“They do these things routinely and they keep up their education, but after high school some of it fades if you don’t use it,” she said.

COR is always searching for employers to match with people with disabilities who are seeking employment, said Jennifer Schilling, director of rehabilitation services at COR Enterprises.

“You can see maybe why it’s so difficult to find them employment because some of their skills are so focused on one or two things,” she said.

COR seeks work for about 60 to 100 clients per year, she said. Some clients work with employment specialists while others can work independently, with a coach checking in every two weeks.

Schilling added that many clients want to work with children and animals and most individuals approach COR with a job goal or a desired industry.

Schaffer chimed in – “I’ve got six grandbabies, who do they want?”

Schilling said that a steel company once contacted COR with a need to screw or bolt a large amount of items, which was perfect for certain clients to handle. Clients work in a variety of industries in the community.

“They can do so much and they’re very good at what they do,” said Schaffer. She doesn’t mind answering an extra question here and there, and the individuals brighten her day, she said.

