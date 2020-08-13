Billings' Project Lunch receives donation from Brawny Giants Initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Moyer, of Project Lunch and Project Love, unpacked the 600 rolls of Brawny paper towels donated through the Brawny Giants Initiative on Thursday.

In addition to the towels, Brawny donated $7,500 toward an electronic delivery bicycle for the program that delivers sack lunches to children in need.

Moyer said this will better equip her to “employ people without drivers licenses and those in recovery, as well as create a healthy workplace.”

Moyer has been delivering lunches to children and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but will pause the program Aug. 21 as school begins again.

“When and if schools close again, we want to be well equip to go live again. We will preserve financial resources in the meantime,” said Moyer.

The initiative recognizes people “taking action and helping people whose lives have been affected by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.”

