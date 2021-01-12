Billings' Project Re:Code gets stretched into another meeting

Billings' complete overhaul of its zoning code, which has been before the City Council since mid-November, took the next step in its approval process on Monday and will appear before the council in two weeks presumably for a final vote.
Monday night's vote took place nearly six hours after the 5:30 p.m. meeting started; its approval for a possible final reading at the Jan. 25 council meeting passed on an 8-3 vote.
Council had originally planned to give Project Re:Code final approval on Monday night. However, at the meeting council members made several substantive changes and felt it needed one more appearance at a council meeting to allow for the public to comment.
Many of the adjustments made to the code on Monday night related to home building specifications. The council, in a series 6-5 votes, made changes to the required ratio of garage door width to the width of the accompanying home, moving it from 35% to 40% in one residential zone and 40% to 50% in another.
Earlier in the night, Mayor Bill Cole presented a number of amendments to the proposed code that, rather than focus on the substance, instead attempted to correct and clarify draft language and in some instances move specific items from one section of code to another.
A series of proposed changes meant to relax how the new code would regulate casino location and the future of businesses, including casinos, grandfathered into the new code, were shot down in a series of 8-3 votes.