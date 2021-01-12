Billings' Project Re:Code gets stretched into another meeting

Billings' complete overhaul of its zoning code, which has been before the City Council since mid-November, took the next step in its approval process on Monday and will appear before the council in two weeks presumably for a final vote.

Monday night's vote took place nearly six hours after the 5:30 p.m. meeting started; its approval for a possible final reading at the Jan. 25 council meeting passed on an 8-3 vote.

Council had originally planned to give Project Re:Code final approval on Monday night. However, at the meeting council members made several substantive changes and felt it needed one more appearance at a council meeting to allow for the public to comment.