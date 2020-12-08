Billings public health, hospitals brace for wave of COVID-19 patients

Billings Clinic is expecting an 8%-10% surge, which is a prediction derived from national numbers, said Billings Clinic Chief Operating Officer Mary Albers. Over the last few weeks, the hospital housed around 100 COVID-19 patients daily, however, the number of patients dipped to about 60 Tuesday.

To prepare for a wave in COVID-19 patients, the hospital is looking to add four more beds in the ICU and has expanded the cardiovascular unit to accept ICU patients. The hospital has also been "doubling up," or housing two ICU patients in each room, said Dr. Scott Ellner, Billings Clinic CEO.

Billings Clinic received 60 health care workers through NuWest that are contracted to work through the end of the year. Ellner said that the hospital will continue to bring in staff through other recruiting agencies they work with.

“That, frankly, was a huge morale boost for our staff that are working day-in and day-out,” Ellner said. “Seeing help arrive is a little bit of an uplift.”

The wave in cases could put pressure on the hospital’s viral triage unit used for testing, increase ICU needs and strain staff. On average, non-COVID-19 patients tend to stay in the Billings Clinic's ICU for five days, compared to the eight days that COVID-19 patients typically stay in the ICU, Ellner said.