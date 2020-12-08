Billings public health, hospitals brace for wave of COVID-19 patients

Yellowstone County, along with the rest of the country, is anticipating a wave in COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving gatherings and travels, and local hospitals and the county’s health department are preparing.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said at the end of November that the U.S. could see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus following Thanksgiving, according to AP News.
Yellowstone County isn’t an exception to this prediction, said John Felton, Yellowstone County’s Public Health Officer. In fact, the county may already be seeing cases associated with the holiday. And more waves are expected after Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The county garnered 109 new cases on Saturday, 186 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 213 on Monday and 71 on Tuesday. Generally, cases from a specific event won’t be reported until 10 to 14 days afterwards.
“The timing is right to suggest that we could be seeing the initial days of that Thanksgiving surge,” Felton said.
A wave in cases could affect how quickly public health departments can contact trace and investigate cases to prevent new infections.
After the county's public health department, RiverStone Health, implemented a new system earlier this month that helps streamline case investigation processes, the number of cases that have yet to be assigned to a contact tracer was reduced from 750 cases to around 500, Felton said. Depending on how many cases result from holiday gatherings will determine the extent of case backlogs.
The process still takes about two hours to contact trace and two hours to investigate each case. This places more of the burden on tracers and other public health workers when the county gets hundreds of cases each day.
And it would cost millions of dollars to pay the number of workers needed to complete daily case investigations and contact tracing within 48 hours, Felton said.
“I think that’s important for people to understand is it’s not for a lack of effort or a lack of willingness to hire people but to do what is optimal — to get that all done in 48 hours — really does require hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of full-time workers,” Felton said. “There’s no money to pay for that.”
Patients with COVID-19 aren’t typically hospitalized immediately, so it’ll take another one or two weeks to see how the surge will impact hospitals, Felton said.
St. Vincent Healthcare management met Monday to discuss plans in anticipation of a 25%, 50% and an even 100% patient number increase.
The number of COVID-19 patients at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings has plateaued around 50 to 60 a day over the past few weeks, said St. Vincent Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush.
In November, over 100 contracted medical staff arrived in Montana to help hospitals respond to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Around 46 workers through NuWest, a recruiting firm that provides traveling health care workers, are helping out at St. Vincent tending to COVID-19 patients and helping out in other departments.
St. Vincent has also reduced elective surgeries by about 50% and has increased capacity in a number of ways, like converting the sleep medicine unit to care for COVID-19 patients and expanding the ICU into the post-surgical recovery unit for non-COVID-19 patients, Bush said. Nurses are cross-trained to work in other departments and non-nursing staff members support operations and care delivery.
The hospital offers financial incentives to hire health care workers and provides a COVID-19 Associate Emergency Relief Fund to help associates financially across SCL Health, the health system that operates St. Vincent Healthcare.
“We don’t know what size of surge we will experience as the result of these holidays,” Bush said. “We are concerned about what might come out of the gatherings and that type of thing. We are hopeful that the public takes this seriously.”
Billings Clinic is expecting an 8%-10% surge, which is a prediction derived from national numbers, said Billings Clinic Chief Operating Officer Mary Albers. Over the last few weeks, the hospital housed around 100 COVID-19 patients daily, however, the number of patients dipped to about 60 Tuesday.
To prepare for a wave in COVID-19 patients, the hospital is looking to add four more beds in the ICU and has expanded the cardiovascular unit to accept ICU patients. The hospital has also been "doubling up," or housing two ICU patients in each room, said Dr. Scott Ellner, Billings Clinic CEO.
Billings Clinic received 60 health care workers through NuWest that are contracted to work through the end of the year. Ellner said that the hospital will continue to bring in staff through other recruiting agencies they work with.
“That, frankly, was a huge morale boost for our staff that are working day-in and day-out,” Ellner said. “Seeing help arrive is a little bit of an uplift.”
The wave in cases could put pressure on the hospital’s viral triage unit used for testing, increase ICU needs and strain staff. On average, non-COVID-19 patients tend to stay in the Billings Clinic's ICU for five days, compared to the eight days that COVID-19 patients typically stay in the ICU, Ellner said.
Billings Clinic reduced elective surgeries by about 10% to 15% in the hospital’s main operating room. Some surgeries are being done instead at the Billings Clinic Surgery Center, which is located in a separate building near the hospital, Albers said.
Billings Clinic is building two additional floors over the family birth center for more hospital rooms, as well as a permanent viral triage unit for testing. Hospital staff continue to care for patients in space provided by St. John’s United. In November, the hospital added 20 temporary beds as it pushed 110% capacity.
Even with the first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on its way to health care facilities in Montana, hospitals and public health departments are planning to prepare for more cases. The state is still months away from having enough people vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus, Felton said.
Residents are still encouraged to celebrate the holidays in small gatherings and with household members. They should visit with distant relatives virtually rather than through travel.
“One right decision can potentially save a lot of lives,” Ellner said.
