Billings Public Library adding fees for overdue internet hotspots

In an effort to increase the availability of our popular mobile internet hotspots, the Billings Public Library will implement changes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Overdue hotspots will now accrue fees when not returned by their due date. Internet service will also be immediately discontinued on overdue devices.

Hotspots are available for checkout and can be picked up from the first floor help desk. The checkout period is 14 days. Hotspots can be returned to the drive-up book drop or given to staff at one of our help desks.

Our hotspots are funded in part with Library Services and Technology Act funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Montana State Library and the Billings Public Library Foundation.

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at (406) 657-8295 or visit our website at billingslibrary.org.

