Billings Public Library extends closure

The Billings Public Library will continue to be closed to the public until March 8, 2021.

Curbside pickup continues to be available, according to a news release from the library. Curbside hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additionally, the library offers a wide variety of online services and resources available 24/7 from its website.

The Bookmobile and Senior Outreach services will also continue as usual.

Curbside delivery instructions, online resources, remote program details, and up to date information are available online at https://billingslibrary.org and on the library’s social media pages.

For more information, call the library at 657-8292.