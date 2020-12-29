 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Public Library extends closure
editor's pick alert

Billings Public Library extends closure

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Public Library will continue to be closed to the public until March 8, 2021.

Curbside pickup continues to be available, according to a news release from the library. Curbside hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additionally, the library offers a wide variety of online services and resources available 24/7 from its website.

The Bookmobile and Senior Outreach services will also continue as usual.

Curbside delivery instructions, online resources, remote program details, and up to date information are available online at https://billingslibrary.org and on the library’s social media pages.

For more information, call the library at 657-8292.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reporter Mike Kordenbrock's memorable stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News