Billings Public Library hosts child and family resource fair

Billings Public Library invites all community members to discover free resources from various agencies who provide health and education assistance for children and families at the inaugural Child & Family Resource Fair.

This fair features over a dozen exhibitors, educational information on WIC, childcare, and offers flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and so much more. The purpose of this fair is to educate our community about many invaluable resources that benefit families in Yellowstone County.

“Billings Public Library strives to be a partner in connecting our community members to all the incredible resources available to them”, said Allynne Ellis, Children’s Librarian.

The Child & Family Resource Fair is 3-5 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 20, in the Royal Johnson Community Room on the first floor of the library.