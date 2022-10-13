 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Public Library hosts child and family resource fair

  • 0
Librarian Allynne Ellis

Children's Librarian, Allynne Ellis 

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Billings Public Library invites all community members to discover free resources from various agencies who provide health and education assistance for children and families at the inaugural Child & Family Resource Fair.

This fair features over a dozen exhibitors, educational information on WIC, childcare, and offers flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and so much more. The purpose of this fair is to educate our community about many invaluable resources that benefit families in Yellowstone County.

“Billings Public Library strives to be a partner in connecting our community members to all the incredible resources available to them”, said Allynne Ellis, Children’s Librarian.

The Child & Family Resource Fair is 3-5 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 20, in the Royal Johnson Community Room on the first floor of the library.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Martian lake scientists though had liquid water might not be a lake at all

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News