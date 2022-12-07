The Billings Public Library will celebrate Christmas with Craig Johnson and Sheriff Walt Longmire on December 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Johnson will share a new Longmire story, sign autographs, and share stories about this famous sheriff. This event is free to the public.
Billings Public Library hosts Craig Johnson for a Longmire Christmas
- Billings Gazette
