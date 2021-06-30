Billings Public Library hosts 'Ladybug Love' gardening event

Billings Public Library will host Jacie Huntington on Wednesday, July 14, for a green gardening talk. This talk will be presented online through Zoom at noon.

Huntington will talk about ladybugs as a beneficial gardening bug. The ladybug has been deemed “a fairy godmother for plants.”

In their lifetime of about one year, a single ladybug can eat as many as 5,000 aphids, or almost 14 garden pests a day. Popular agricultural practices have contributed to the rapid decline in ladybug populations. This class is an opportunity to learn what steps to take to protect this vital component of our ecosystem.

Huntington is the nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers. She is also a certified personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist, behavior change specialist, and a Utah State University graduate.

For additional information and to register, please contact the Library at 406-657-8290 or refdesk@billingsmt.gov.

