 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Public Library hosts 'Ladybug Love' gardening event

Billings Public Library hosts 'Ladybug Love' gardening event

Billings Public Library will host Jacie Huntington on Wednesday, July 14, for a green gardening talk. This talk will be presented online through Zoom at noon.

Huntington will talk about ladybugs as a beneficial gardening bug. The ladybug has been deemed “a fairy godmother for plants.”

In their lifetime of about one year, a single ladybug can eat as many as 5,000 aphids, or almost 14 garden pests a day. Popular agricultural practices have contributed to the rapid decline in ladybug populations. This class is an opportunity to learn what steps to take to protect this vital component of our ecosystem.

Huntington is the nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers. She is also a certified personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist, behavior change specialist, and a Utah State University graduate.

For additional information and to register, please contact the Library at 406-657-8290 or refdesk@billingsmt.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Doing this specific thing on Mars might be harder than you think

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News