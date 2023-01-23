 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Public Library hosts program on understanding trauma

  • 0
Library flower garden

"Erin's Exiled Children," an exhibit depicting Irish-American support for the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion in Ireland, was on display at the Billings Public Library throughout the month of August 2017.

 LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff

Billings Public Library will host a presentation titled Understanding Trauma with Utahna Payne from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25th in the library's Community Room.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Participants will learn about different types of trauma and discover strategies for identifying, discussing, and overcoming them. Questions and discussion are encouraged.

This event is a part of the library's Social Awareness Series, a set of presentations, discussions, and activities centered around exploring the social and cultural influences on the Billings community.

Other topics will include suicide prevention, human trafficking, community development, LGBTQ+ and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. This series aims to embrace differences, empower and inform patrons, and enrich our community by providing opportunity for thoughtful and engaging dialogue. 

People are also reading…

Utahna Dion Payne is the Founder of The Payne Project. She is a certified life coach for adults and teenagers and has an educational background in criminal justice and forensic psychology. She is a trauma and abuse survivor and has a passion for bringing healing to our community through education, showing people how, and offering the support to, discuss and overcome the things no one wants to talk about.

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at 406-657-8258.

According to research, at least two-thirds of adults have experienced at least one adverse childhood event.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of Israelis protest government's judicial reform plans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News