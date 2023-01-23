Billings Public Library hosts program on understanding trauma

Billings Public Library will host a presentation titled Understanding Trauma with Utahna Payne from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25th in the library's Community Room.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Participants will learn about different types of trauma and discover strategies for identifying, discussing, and overcoming them. Questions and discussion are encouraged.

This event is a part of the library's Social Awareness Series, a set of presentations, discussions, and activities centered around exploring the social and cultural influences on the Billings community.

Other topics will include suicide prevention, human trafficking, community development, LGBTQ+ and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. This series aims to embrace differences, empower and inform patrons, and enrich our community by providing opportunity for thoughtful and engaging dialogue.

Utahna Dion Payne is the Founder of The Payne Project. She is a certified life coach for adults and teenagers and has an educational background in criminal justice and forensic psychology. She is a trauma and abuse survivor and has a passion for bringing healing to our community through education, showing people how, and offering the support to, discuss and overcome the things no one wants to talk about.

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at 406-657-8258.