Billings Public Library hosts yoga in the park

Billings Public Library will host Bess Lovec on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 for yoga classes at Pioneer Park north of the tennis courts. Classes will start at 10 a.m.

Lovec's classes will focus on slow flow yoga. Beginners and advanced yoga students are welcome. Space is limited. Registration and accident waiver forms are required.

Along with the yoga class, the library’s book bike will be available to provide details about library resources.

For additional information and to register, please contact the library at 406-657-8290 or visit the library’s website at billingslibrary.org/397/Adults.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0