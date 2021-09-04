 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Public Library hosts yoga in the park

Billings Public Library hosts yoga in the park

Billings Public Library will host Bess Lovec on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 for yoga classes at Pioneer Park north of the tennis courts. Classes will start at 10 a.m.

Lovec's classes will focus on slow flow yoga. Beginners and advanced yoga students are welcome. Space is limited. Registration and accident waiver forms are required.

Along with the yoga class, the library’s book bike will be available to provide details about library resources.

For additional information and to register, please contact the library at 406-657-8290 or visit the library’s website at billingslibrary.org/397/Adults.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News