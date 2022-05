The children’s section of the Billings Public Library will be closed indefinitely due to a burst pipe. The section will reopen once repairs are complete.

Staff will have limited access to the children’s collection and some materials will have a longer wait time before they are available for patron use.

For questions or more information, contact Jamie Bratlie at (406) 657-8391 or email bratliej@billingsmt.gov.

