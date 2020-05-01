Billings Public Library to offer curbside pickup service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Billings Public Library will offer curbside pickup of items that were previously on hold. While the library remains closed to public access, patrons who requested items before the COVID-19 stay at home orders will now be able to pick up the items.

Patrons should wait for a notification from the library and then pick up their items curbside on the west (North 29th Street ) side of the library building.

This interim curbside service will be available starting May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday until further notice.

Items will be sanitized prior to checkout, according to a press release from the library.

Anyone picking up items on hold who has items already checked out may return them during pick-up.

Others can return items to the drive-up book drop according to the following schedule:

May 4-May 8: Patrons with last names beginning with A-F.

May 11-May 15: Patrons with last names beginning with G-L.

May 18-May 22: Patrons with last names beginning with M-R.

May 25-May 29: Patrons with last names beginning with S-Z.