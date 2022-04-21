Billings Public Library will be displaying student book reviews

Join students and teachers at Billings Public Library from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 22 as they tour the Billings Public Library, see their published work in a book on a display, and meet local author Rod Gottula.

First and second grade students at Poly Drive and Miles Avenue Elementary have been focused on improving their writing skills this school year through specific genre focused units of study. Students write with an authentic audience in mind and one of the projects students complete in the opinion genre is a book review of a favorite book to share with other students. Once the students completed their book review, they then put their reviews into a digital book design program called WriteReader. The students’ work has been published and printed into individual books that will be displayed at the Billings Public Library.

The Billings Public Library will have this special display set up in the children’s section where other children in the community can read a book review completed by a student at Poly Drive or Miles Avenue. This is a valuable opportunity for children to see quality writing done by other children their age and have the choice of checking out books recommended by their peers. The book display will be available for the community and other students to view beginning on April 18th through May 9th.

Students from Poly Drive and Miles Avenue will visit the Billings Public Library on Friday, April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to view the display and read their classmates' book reviews. Students will tour the library, learn about the Billings Public Schools summer reading program, and receive a library card. The public library offers students free access to many books they can choose from to keep reading fun and interesting through the end of this year and all summer long.

In addition, the students will meet and chat with a local author, Rod Gottula. Listening to Gottula will be an opportunity not only for inspiration in these young writers in our community but also an affirmation of what they’ve already been through as writers themselves. Through the units of study, students truly learn to see themselves as writers and move through the writing process, just as a published author would. Mr. Gottula wrote the children’s book, “Double Not Half,” that has been published and is found in bookstores and in libraries. “Double Not Half” is a story that celebrates culture and fosters an appreciation for the value and potential that lies within people. Gottula is currently a vice principal and resides in Billings with his wife, Rie, and family.

Thanks to the generosity of First Interstate Bank, Allegra, Miles Avenue and Poly Drive Elementary Schools for their support of this project.

