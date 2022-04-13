Billings Public Library will host its first Geek Out! Library Con

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate all things geeky with Billings Public Library. The library is leveling up their popular fandom programs into their first ever Geek Out. Library Con, which will debut on Saturday, April 23rd, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For many years BPL has been hosting programs dedicated to specific fandoms, covering everything from "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" to "Lord of the Rings" and "Stranger Things". Now they are combining all of their energy into creating a single event where people can talk with authors and gamers, show off their cosplay, and expand their creativity with art demos, a makeup tutorial, or a green screen photo.

Activities will include a panel with local authors and a Q&A panel with local game masters. Crooked Line Studio is offering art demos and a take and make, and members of the 501st Legion, the Montana Chapter of the Mandalorian Mercs, and the Society for Creative Anachronism will be on hand for demos and photo ops. We'll round out the day with a costume contest, a display of collectibles, green screen photos, replicas of famous TV cars, and even a DeLorean or two (1.21 jigowatts of power, sadly, not included.)

Confirmed guests include: KJ Backer, Blythe Woolston, Rick Bonogofsky, Shane Noble, Lynn Boughy, MH Van Keuren, JD Boucher, Zoe Connor, Gabriel's Cars, The DeLorean Club of Montana, This House of Books, Crooked Line Studio, Stompin Grounds Cafe, The 501st Legion, The Beskar Gett'se Clan of the Montana Mandalorian Mercs, and The Society for Creative Anachronism.

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at 406-657-8290 or email us at refdesk@billingsmt.gov .

