Billings Public Library will reopen to the public on Feb. 1

The Billings Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 1, the city announced in a press release Wednesday. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The library issued the following guidelines for services during this time:
- 30-minute visitation limit for all patrons
- Seven public computers will be available for 30 minute sessions (cleaning protocols implemented); patrons may not renew computer sessions
- Online programming only
- Furniture will remain unavailable for patron use
- Archives, tech lab, study rooms, community room, genealogy room, microfilm readers, and Yellowstone board room remain inaccessible for the public
Curbside services will continue Monday to Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and the cafe on the library's main level will reopen.
Bookmobile, homebound, and senior outreach services will continue their current operations.
“This plan is thorough, practical, and achieves the goals of serving the public while ensuring the safety of staff and those who utilize the facility,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer said. “In the event that the virus spikes again in the county, management will evaluate operational modalities and consult health officials as we have throughout the pandemic. If changes need to occur, we will do our best to communicate these changes with the public and our community partners as soon as possible.”
Masks are mandated for all staff and public inside the library.
For questions, please call the library at 657-8292.