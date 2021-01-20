Billings Public Library will reopen to the public on Feb. 1

“This plan is thorough, practical, and achieves the goals of serving the public while ensuring the safety of staff and those who utilize the facility,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer said. “In the event that the virus spikes again in the county, management will evaluate operational modalities and consult health officials as we have throughout the pandemic. If changes need to occur, we will do our best to communicate these changes with the public and our community partners as soon as possible.”