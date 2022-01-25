Billings public school board hears about staffing shortages, works to keep schools open

Billings public schools are trying to keep schools staffed and open, with 70 to 80 percent of staff positions currently filled, said Greg Upham, Superintendent at Monday’s school board meeting.

349 students are reported as newly sick with COVID-19 from the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22.

At least 93 staff members became sick during that week.

“70 percent gets a little dicey, and it depends how many substitutes will take the position, so we do have the appropriate amount of substitutes. Sometimes they won’t take the position which creates a problem,” said Upham.

Administrators and other support staff will teach if need be, said K-12 Executive Director Randy Russell.

Also at the meeting, administrators anticipate Feb. 7 as the spring enrollment count date. That will determine the amount of levy money the district could receive if trustees opt to run it, said Craig Van Nice, chief financial officer for the district.