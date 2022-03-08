Billings public school board reviews public comment policy after lengthy comments

The Billings Public School Board is reviewing its public comment policy after seeing a large increase in comments, said chairwoman Greta Besch Moen, who proposed the action.

The action refers the policy to the district’s legal team to review it for compliance with state law, and to propose changes for the board to consider.

“It’s apparent that there is some confusion about what the policy is regarding comment,” Besch Moen said in a board operations committee meeting.

Before the pandemic, the public voiced comment at the start of meetings or before an agenda item, while general comments were saved until the end. Since the pandemic however, and controversies that came along with it like masking in schools, the board has primarily moved comments to the end of meetings.

They moved the time for comment because it sometimes collectively lasted upwards of an hour and a half, said Craig Van Nice, chief financial officer and clerk for the board.

Comments were also limited to two minutes while they were previously limited to three minutes, but the overall time for comments has not been limited, Van Nice said.

The policy, 1441, has remained unchanged since 2004.

Besch Moen elaborated on some points she wanted clarified.

“The policy, on the one hand, states that for comments not otherwise on the agenda will be taken at the beginning of the board meeting. But on the other hand, it later provides that the chair of the board or the chair of the committee may provide public commentary to ensure an orderly progression of the meeting,” she said.

Van Nice also said that the board has allowed extension for comment deadlines. The public is supposed to provide a form to the clerk before a meeting or submit their comment electronically before the meeting's start, he said.

At the recent regular board meeting, a trustee responded to a public comment after a community member asked the board to table a decision until after the May 3 election for four trustee seats.

Trustee Russ Hall responded about why he thought the board should not table the decision and added that it is not typical for board members to respond to public comment.

Community members appear to seek more voice or collaboration when it comes to school board decisions, as is the case in an unsettled court battle over masking.

Following a preliminary injunction hearing about the imposed masking mandate and a superintendent's ability to impose it, Yellowstone County Judge Jessica Fehr has not yet ruled but has taken the matter under advisement.

Parties will have until March 25 to submit proposed findings of fact and conclusion of law.

A group of people filed under the plaintiff of Moms for America are suing the Billings public school district and the Elysian school district over the mandates, which have since been lifted by the school district.

