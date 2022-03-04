Billings public schools ask for $1.5 million levy on May ballot

When Billings voters go to the polls in May, they will be asked whether or not to support a high school operational levy for $1,500,000.

That money would largely fund expansion and modernization of the career technical education space at Senior High School, among other career pathway costs.

For the taxpayer, the levy would equate to $1.16 per month for a house with a $200,000 taxable value, said Craig Van Nice, chief financial officer for the district.

Montana requires schools to hit a minimum budget using state, local and federal money. But local voters can choose to increase their property taxes to supplement that budget by up to 20%.

The money would be earmarked for pathway work but placed in a general fund, Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham said.

“With as high of a need as our businesses have for employees… it’s a golden opportunity for public schools and school districts to retool, and I’m really pleased to say that SD2 had the foresight in this even before I got here” Upham said during a public video stream.

Billings most recently passed such a levy in 2019, for the first time in 12 years. It opened positions for four career counselors, allowed for new textbooks, and a career outreach director position that is partially paid by the levy and partially by businesses in the community, said Bo Bruinsma, career outreach director for the district.

Upham mentioned a former public school student who is now in college. She had interned with a marketing company and participated in meetings where people pitched million dollar ideas. “That’s the kind of experience that you just don’t get,” he said.

“I keep saying this, but I know those of us that have enough gray hair [know] that when you start out in life, it’s not what you know but who you know, and what I found in my 35 years of education is there’s a lot of families and students that have interest in specific areas but they just don’t have the connections,” Upham said.

Career counselors work with students to explore their interests early in high school, and Bruinsma communicates with local businesses to find school-to-work opportunities for students.

Facilitating those opportunities allows for the use of a wide range of machinery and knowledge that would be too specific and expensive for schools to maintain in-house, Upham said during a recent board meeting.

“What’s very important for parents to understand is in the springtime of that eighth grade year when the students are signing up for their first set of high school courses; we have a lot of our courses mapped now to career pathways,” Upham added in the video stream.

Plus, career counselors help to take a load off the school’s counselors, who are increasingly focused on students' mental health issues.

Accreditation standards require only one counselor for every 400 students in middle and high schools, Upham said, meaning that is what the state budgets.

“The counselor is trained in guidance, but especially because there’s so much more need—especially with mental health and those types of situations—it’s very difficult for them to expand themselves past that,” Bruinsma said.

The levy amount was approved at the latest school board meeting.

New math curriculum

Administrators there also proposed new curriculum material for elementary school math.

The current material in use is no longer available to purchase, and the district saw lower math scores during the pandemic, said Kim Anthony, executive director of curriculum and instruction.

The current curriculum was adopted in 2014.

At least one teacher from every school reviewed curriculum options in a committee, and all teachers were given the opportunity to pilot the final two choices for consideration, Anthony said.

“Though we only had 36 teachers on the committee, we had approximately 64 teachers that actually tried one or two of the series within their classrooms,” she said.

The district is opting for the Eureka Squared Curriculum, which the public can view at the Lincoln Center before the decision is final. Materials for different grade levels are presented outside of room 222 but cannot be taken from the site.

“We brought the committee back, looked at what the top vote was, and Eureka Squared is definitely the resource our teachers want,” Anthony said.

