Billings Public Schools Board formalizes reelection of 2 members at Monday night meeting

The Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees formalized the re-election of two members at its meeting Monday night.

Jennifer Hoffman was elected to represent District A, and Mike Leo was elected to represent District 6. Neither were opposed in the election.

Filing for candidates had opened on Dec. 10, 2020 and closed on March 25, 2021. It's now been six years in a row that Billings trustee elections have gone uncontested.

After a motion to start a vote Hoffman and Leo were unanimously reelected by acclamation to new three-year terms during the meeting Monday. Leo has been on the board since he was elected unopposed in 2015. Hoffman was appointed to the board in 2019.

The board also took on reorganization. Greta Besch Moen reelected as chair of the board.

Trustees also voted Monday night to retain Billings Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Craig Van Nice in his role as board clerk.

Brian Yates, who represents District 7, was elected vice chair. Yates' move into the vice chair position comes after former Vice Chair Joe Raffiani did not run for reelection. Raffiani had represented District 4.