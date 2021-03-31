Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees discuss forecast showing elementary budget deficit

The Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees held a special meeting this week to discuss in detail a forecasted $3.2 million deficit for the elementary budget in the 2021 to 2022 school year.
There are multiple factors contributing to the expected deficit. Craig Van Nice, the chief financial officer with the district, summarized the main contributing factors as a drop in spending authority caused by decreased enrollment, increased health care costs, and increasing operational expenses.
For the 2020 to 2021 school year, the deficit is expected to come in at around $500,000 for the elementary budget.
The district's elementary general fund for the 2021 to 2022 year could take in $83.2 in revenue but face $86.4 million in expenses, leading to a potential $3.2 million deficit.
"When you look at the contributing factors, the key would be that drop of student enrollment of roughly 635 students versus what was in the budget at the start of this fiscal year," said Van Nice of the 2021 to 2022 year.
That drop in student enrollment alone could cut into the district's spending authority by $400,000, according to Van Nice. That spending authority is based on three-year enrollment averages. If the district were to get back 600 of those students, Van Nice said that the district would see a $1.4 million increase in spending authority.
Later in the meeting Superintendent Greg Upham expressed optimism about the district's ability to recover the lost enrollment numbers by getting students to come back.
"I think we'll recapture our enrollment. Will we recapture it all? Yet to be seen, but I think we'll recapture some."
Upham had said during a March 15 board meeting that elementary and middle school principals were calling homeschool families and inviting them back as part of that effort.
Consultants who oversee the district's health plan have also informed the district within the last month that health insurance costs are expected to increase between 10% and 12%.
A 10% increase would add more than a $1 million in expenses to the elementary budget, according to Van Nice. The district could potentially use health insurance reserves that could be used to offset some of those costs. "It is a hard market for insurance in general," Van Nice said, adding that some other insurance costs for the school district are expected to increase as well.
Operational costs in the elementary general fund have also been increasing between 1% and 3% a year, according to Van Nice. He later added that those operational expenses make up the majority of the remaining deficit costs aside from the enrollment drop and health insurance costs.
"So that all needs to be accounted for when we're doing our forecast for next year," Van Nice said. "Those three main factors all take our projected $500,000 deficit this year and increase it up to a figure close to $3 million as it stands today looking into next year."
COVID-19 related funding may be able to help, but those funds do come with restrictions on use.
"In essence they're not built to supplant," Upham said of the COVID funds, adding that those funds can't be used to entirely supplant the general fund.
That funding is "designed to support the losses you've experienced with COVID related issues."
He added that it's possible they could be used to support losses related to reduction in enrollment. The district's COVID funds are "substantial," Upham said.
Van Nice said in terms of flexibility for using COVID money, in some cases it can be justified if general fund costs can be shown to be COVID related.
Upham also spent time during the meeting discussing what he sees as long-term elementary budget issues that need to be addressed.
The elementary budget has been facing a structural deficit which has led to millions of dollars in spending cuts heading into the current school year.
During the meeting Upham also pointed to a service credit severance payout system in the district as a contributing factor to the structural deficit the district is dealing with. The district pays out about double in terms of average severance compared to other comparable districts in the state, according to Upham.
Eligible staff accumulate 2.5 days of service credit pay per year of service. The service credit for Billings Public Schools has been in place since 1986 and allows certified staff hired before 2017 to be eligible for the service credit severance payout after 10 years of service.