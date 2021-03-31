Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees discuss forecast showing elementary budget deficit

"So that all needs to be accounted for when we're doing our forecast for next year," Van Nice said. "Those three main factors all take our projected $500,000 deficit this year and increase it up to a figure close to $3 million as it stands today looking into next year."

COVID-19 related funding may be able to help, but those funds do come with restrictions on use.

"In essence they're not built to supplant," Upham said of the COVID funds, adding that those funds can't be used to entirely supplant the general fund.

That funding is "designed to support the losses you've experienced with COVID related issues."

He added that it's possible they could be used to support losses related to reduction in enrollment. The district's COVID funds are "substantial," Upham said.

Van Nice said in terms of flexibility for using COVID money, in some cases it can be justified if general fund costs can be shown to be COVID related.

Upham also spent time during the meeting discussing what he sees as long-term elementary budget issues that need to be addressed.

The elementary budget has been facing a structural deficit which has led to millions of dollars in spending cuts heading into the current school year.