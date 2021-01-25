Billings Public Schools clarifies mask requirements, penalties for non-compliance

Monday's updated policy provides some additional guidance on disciplinary action related to refusal or failure to wear masks, and harassment related to mask-wearing.

Allegations of harassment of those wearing a mask, or those recognized as exempt, will be investigated in accordance with the district’s policy.

“Masking as a continuation is very important for us to exist in our same format,” Upham said, adding it was a simple fact of safety.

COVID-19 in schools

Upham and other trustees pointed to mask use as one reason why COVID-19 cases haven't skyrocketed in the public schools.

Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton echoed that sentiment Monday evening.

“We’ve done really well. Part of the reason is that we’ve had our staff and kids masked very consistently,” Felton said. “As (masking) becomes optional, I’d encourage all of our districts to do everything to keep a mask mandate in place.”

Felton said the proportion of cases for ages 19 and younger, or most school-aged children, began in August at about 10% of the population of the county.