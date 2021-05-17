Billings Public Schools expanding graduation attendance by dropping ticket system

Billings Public Schools is dropping its graduation ticketing system that would have capped guests at six per graduate.

Families are still being asked to limit guests to "essential family and friends," but the number of guests will no longer be limited by available tickets.

People will also be asked to sit in family units.

Salute to Valedictorians — Class of 2021 The Education Foundation and Billings Gazette Communications are proud to honor businesses that support education in our community, and local …

Superintendent Greg Upham said that within those guidelines, families are encouraged to keep their groups as small as possible.

"There's still a pandemic out there, I want people to understand that," Upham said. "We just didn't want to deny people from attending, but we do want people to take responsibility. And you know anybody who's displaying symptoms should not come at all, for sure."

The decision to do away with a ticketing system to limit attendance was made in light of both new Centers for Disease Control Prevention guidelines announced last week and an assessment of the community's current COVID-19 situation, according to Upham.

He said the ongoing monitoring of the local COVID-19 situation has been done in consultation with county Health Officer John Felton and other medical professionals.