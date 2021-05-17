Billings Public Schools expanding graduation attendance by dropping ticket system

Billings Public Schools is dropping its graduation ticketing system that would have capped guests at six per graduate.
Families are still being asked to limit guests to "essential family and friends," but the number of guests will no longer be limited by available tickets.
People will also be asked to sit in family units.
Superintendent Greg Upham said that within those guidelines, families are encouraged to keep their groups as small as possible.
"There's still a pandemic out there, I want people to understand that," Upham said. "We just didn't want to deny people from attending, but we do want people to take responsibility. And you know anybody who's displaying symptoms should not come at all, for sure."
The decision to do away with a ticketing system to limit attendance was made in light of both new Centers for Disease Control Prevention guidelines announced last week and an assessment of the community's current COVID-19 situation, according to Upham.
He said the ongoing monitoring of the local COVID-19 situation has been done in consultation with county Health Officer John Felton and other medical professionals.
Upham said Monday afternoon that a letter outlining the change would be going out to parents and students.
Students and staff participating in the graduation ceremony will still be masking, something Upham explained as a safety precaution because of some students not being vaccinated.
"Masking for people who have not been vaccinated will be encouraged," Upham said. In his letter to students and parents, people who are not vaccinated are also encouraged to physically distance "appropriately."
The superintendent attributed the change in graduation attendance limits to what he described as the district's flexibility in dealing with the virus.
"As we've worked with the COVID virus, we've been flexible. I initially stated that we would allow six guests but that we would continue to monitor," Upham said.
Last week the CDC updated its COVID-19 safety recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated by declaring that people who are fully vaccinated "no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines."
Unified Health Command's Yellowstone County online dashboard will be updated this Tuesday. As of last week, the dashboard showed the county in green status for all categories with the exception of the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people and the regional impact on areas served by local hospitals. Those two categories were in yellow status as of last week's update.
The same update showed the county with a weekly average of 4.4% COVID-19 tests returned as positive.
The state COVID-19 case mapping website reports 110,263 vaccine doses administered and 53,040 people fully immunized in Yellowstone County. There are 136,442 people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Yellowstone County, according to the state website.