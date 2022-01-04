Billings public schools further cement plan to remove mask mandate

The Billings School District is firming up its plan to remove mask requirements for the start of the second semester, according to a recent newsletter from Superintendent Greg Upham.
The new mask-optional semester would allow for students to study virtually if they choose, as 108 students have done this fall, said Randy Russell, a K-12 executive director.
In his most recent letter to district residents, Upham said a lawsuit filed to halt the district's existing masking mandate is still pending. Plaintiffs in the suit have asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to halt forced masking of children until the lawsuit can be concluded.
“If the legal process orders the masking policy be lifted prior to Jan. 17, 2022, it is important that our families who rely on face coverings have the opportunity to participate in the alternative educational options,” Upham wrote.
The letter outlined instructions for those planning to study virtually.
Students in grades K-5 should contact their principal by Jan. 14 to register, receive information, and to check out a Chromebook. Those in grades 6-12 should also enroll by contacting their principal by Jan. 28.
About 15 students have so far opted to study virtually and about 15 students have opted to transfer from virtual to in-person learning, said Russell. An’juli Ross, who is the 6-12 APEX (online program) coordinator for the Billings School District expects to see about 70 students under her supervision.
Students must commit for the semester should they choose to study virtually, she said.
Ross is one of two coordinators for the district. She meets daily with groups of students divided by grade level, going over general information, and then meeting with students individually from her computer.
Also known as mentors, the two coordinators act as liaisons between the third-party educators, the district, parents, and school counselors. They troubleshoot technology problems and help students with assignments, said Ross.
Students who choose to study virtually do so for a variety of reasons, she said, some of which are COVID-19 related and some are not.
“It’s very independent. But they have the support of a live tutor, they have their APEX instructor email, and my support,” said Ross.
All teachers in the program are certified Montana instructors, but they aren’t necessarily located in the state, said Ross. The courses are individual-learner, meaning that the class is not live and materials are provided to students.
The mentors are teachers from the district who transferred roles. Long-term substitutes were hired to fill their former positions, said Ross.
This type of third-party, virtual learning has evolved from initially retaining classroom rosters as they were when schools shut down in response to COVID-19, to then structuring Billings staff to teach online, to now hiring third-party educators to teach the shrinking group of students who prefer to study remotely.
When the district was online for the 2020 to 2021 academic year, up to 110 staff were hired for the year, said Russell, when educators were making classes as small as they could to best engage with students.
District administrators identified the risk of the omicron variant in the safe return to school and in a continuity of services plan that was updated Dec. 17. “In the last month, a new variant (omicron) has been identified worldwide, but its impact and presence is still unknown for Yellowstone County at the time of this update.”