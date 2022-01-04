Billings public schools further cement plan to remove mask mandate

Students must commit for the semester should they choose to study virtually, she said.

Ross is one of two coordinators for the district. She meets daily with groups of students divided by grade level, going over general information, and then meeting with students individually from her computer.

Also known as mentors, the two coordinators act as liaisons between the third-party educators, the district, parents, and school counselors. They troubleshoot technology problems and help students with assignments, said Ross.

Students who choose to study virtually do so for a variety of reasons, she said, some of which are COVID-19 related and some are not.

“It’s very independent. But they have the support of a live tutor, they have their APEX instructor email, and my support,” said Ross.

All teachers in the program are certified Montana instructors, but they aren’t necessarily located in the state, said Ross. The courses are individual-learner, meaning that the class is not live and materials are provided to students.

The mentors are teachers from the district who transferred roles. Long-term substitutes were hired to fill their former positions, said Ross.