Billings public schools plan to allow for prom dance in March

Prom is tentatively a go this spring at Billings Public Schools. It will be the first school sanctioned dance in two years, and it is scheduled for late March.
Yet, it’s likely that thousands of students haven’t missed a beat. As the school district has canceled dances because of COVID restrictions, students with the help of parents and alumni simply organized private dances at local events centers.
“It’s not that we weren’t concerned about COVID, but we felt that would be up to the student and their parents or guardians to discuss and choose if they felt comfortable going or not,” said Susan Jurovich, one of the parents who hosted a TWIRP dance for West High students in November that she said drew 750 students.
TWIRP stands for “the woman is requested to pay,” where girls traditionally ask boys to the dance flipping the "traditional" model.
Organizers held the dance at the Billings Hotel and Convention center, several organizers said. A manager there did not want to confirm the convention center hosted the dance or others for private groups.
Parents decorated, offered snacks and refreshments, hired a DJ, provided a photo booth, raffled prizes, and chaperoned the event – making sure that students could not leave and reenter as a safety precaution.
“I remember talking about what dress we were going to wear, what shoes we would wear, and where we would take pictures with all my friends and the people in my classes,” said Susan's daughter Chloe Jurovich, a junior at West High School. “Especially in a year without any sort of football games or other school events, it made kids really excited… to go back to something normal.”
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham confirmed about a week ago that schools will tentatively be allowed to host dances. Some parents and students have expressed they would return, especially since schools are again hosting sporting events.
“I remember when the whole year had been up and in the air and we didn’t know if TWIRP would happen or not. When the school said it was cancelled, I was really disappointed because I always wanted to go,” said Chloe Jurovich.
She had anticipated parents hosting the dance because parents had previously hosted prom at West and other schools. Prom is generally for upperclassmen and the dates of upperclassmen.
Apricot Lane Boutique and Chalet Market sold tickets on behalf of parent organizers for TWIRP, Jurovich said.
Michelle Dowler owns Apricot Lane Boutique in Billings. She has kids of her own who attend high school and she has made efforts to stay involved with high school activities as a result.
“We’d have customers in and there’d be people waiting for tickets… it was great. The more traffic you generate kind of brings more energy into [the store] anyway… it’s just fun to be a part of some of those more girly things,” Dowler said.
The ticket sales did not draw any immediate income for the store, but Dowler believes supporting such activities draws younger people for the long term. The boutique also partners with local photographers to feature senior portraits.
In order to buy tickets, which cost $25, students had to show student ID as well as their date’s. They also had to fill out a form in order to keep track of student information and make a record of who was supposed to be at the dance, said Dowler.
Susan Jurovich added that organizers were happy but slightly surprised by the large turnout, because they did not know how much interest the dance would bring. They sold tickets for two weeks at the two stores and donated any profit to the school, she said.
Aside from confirming that prom is a go, Billings Public Schools did not comment for this story.