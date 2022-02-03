Billings public schools plan to allow for prom dance in March

“I remember talking about what dress we were going to wear, what shoes we would wear, and where we would take pictures with all my friends and the people in my classes,” said Susan's daughter Chloe Jurovich, a junior at West High School. “Especially in a year without any sort of football games or other school events, it made kids really excited… to go back to something normal.”

Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham confirmed about a week ago that schools will tentatively be allowed to host dances. Some parents and students have expressed they would return, especially since schools are again hosting sporting events.

“I remember when the whole year had been up and in the air and we didn’t know if TWIRP would happen or not. When the school said it was cancelled, I was really disappointed because I always wanted to go,” said Chloe Jurovich.

She had anticipated parents hosting the dance because parents had previously hosted prom at West and other schools. Prom is generally for upperclassmen and the dates of upperclassmen.

Apricot Lane Boutique and Chalet Market sold tickets on behalf of parent organizers for TWIRP, Jurovich said.