Billings Public Schools planning on increasing number of guests for class of '21 graduates

By early April 2020 schools statewide had also been closed for weeks in favor of remote education, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was recommending calling off traditional high school graduation ceremonies.

About a week before that recommendation no final decision had been made about graduation ceremonies for Billings Public Schools, but administrators, including Upham, were concerned about a large gathering and looking into graduation ceremonies having what was described at the time as a virtual component.

In late April 2020 one proposed plan included seniors walking in groups of 10 to pick up diplomas with no contact with principals and no guests present.

It wasn't until May 6 that Upham announced graduation ceremonies would take place in-person with masks required. The two guest limit was estimated at the time to cap the number of people in Metra at about 1,200 people at any given time.

The Billings graduation ceremonies took place as some school districts in the country opted to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies, in some cases substituting virtual ceremonies.

"The level of disruption has been a constant reminder of how nice it is to be normal," Upham said Thursday. "And so as we've worked with this virus and as more vaccines become available and more people are taking the vaccine, it's apparent in our community that the virus positivity rates continue to decline. We're excited to get back to as close to normal as we possibly can, and not a new normal either, (but) normal."

