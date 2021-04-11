Billings Public Schools planning on increasing number of guests for class of '21 graduates

Billings Public Schools officials are planning on increasing the number of guests at graduation ceremonies this year to six guests per graduate.
That marks a significant increase over guest limits during last year's in-person Billings graduation ceremonies that capped the number of guests at two per graduate in an effort to limit crowd size and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
Graduation discussions and planning are ongoing and Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said recently the district would probably send out some kind of official announcement with other details soon.
During a Skyview High School student summit hosted over Zoom on Thursday, Upham noted the six guests per graduate limit isn't a final determination and that depending on the guidance of medical professionals he is open to the idea of attendance levels approaching normal numbers for a Billings Public Schools graduation.
"I'll continue to have conversations with medical professionals about what does that look like. I think we average somewhere in the 3-to-5,000 if not more spectators per graduation, so you know, if we can approach that or get close to that, I'm open to that," Upham said.
Speaking later Thursday, Upham reiterated that stance, saying "If things continue to get better, I'd be open to allowing more (guests)."
COVID-19 numbers have been trending in the right direction in recent months. In March, 468 Yellowstone County residents tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 758 in February and 1,511 in January.
St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic cared for a total of 36 COVID-19 hospitalized patients in March, compared to 53 in February and 106 in January. Yellowstone County in March also recorded its lowest COVID-19 death total since June of 2020. A total of eight county residents died from COVID-19-related illness in March.
MetraPark will host the 2021 graduation ceremonies and work is ongoing to plan for socially distanced groups of six.
At this point, Upham said students will still be spaced out and seated on the floor and masking will be required on the floor, but a decision hasn't been made yet as to masking requirements for guests.
"We're happy to be here, compared to where we were a year ago," Upham said.
A year ago Billings Public Schools leaders were trying to make decisions about graduation amid a pandemic that was just a few months old involving a new disease. In early April 2020 New York City was in the deadliest part of its outbreak that had begun in February. For the week of April 5, 2020, an average of 566 people were dying in New York City each day.
Around the same time Montana was still at fewer than 300 total cases and had less than 10 total deaths.
By early April 2020 schools statewide had also been closed for weeks in favor of remote education, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was recommending calling off traditional high school graduation ceremonies.
About a week before that recommendation no final decision had been made about graduation ceremonies for Billings Public Schools, but administrators, including Upham, were concerned about a large gathering and looking into graduation ceremonies having what was described at the time as a virtual component.
In late April 2020 one proposed plan included seniors walking in groups of 10 to pick up diplomas with no contact with principals and no guests present.
It wasn't until May 6 that Upham announced graduation ceremonies would take place in-person with masks required. The two guest limit was estimated at the time to cap the number of people in Metra at about 1,200 people at any given time.
The Billings graduation ceremonies took place as some school districts in the country opted to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies, in some cases substituting virtual ceremonies.
"The level of disruption has been a constant reminder of how nice it is to be normal," Upham said Thursday. "And so as we've worked with this virus and as more vaccines become available and more people are taking the vaccine, it's apparent in our community that the virus positivity rates continue to decline. We're excited to get back to as close to normal as we possibly can, and not a new normal either, (but) normal."