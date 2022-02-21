Billings public schools see lower COVID-19 rates; court fight over mask mandates continues

Last Friday marked the first full week that Billings' K-12 schools have operated without a mask mandate.

Only 17 students and three staff were out sick with COVID-19 as of Friday, said Greg Upham, superintendent of Billings public schools.

COVID cases peaked for the district this semester in the week of Jan. 16-22, when 350 students and 93 staff had reported getting sick. These numbers show what was reported from the week prior.

Students are no longer able to enroll in the district's virtual learning platform unless they have a medical excuse, Upham said. “It’s such a challenge to get through the virtual challenge, especially this time of year.”

Students were able to enroll for the remote program for any reason before the start of the spring semester.

Currently 189 students are studying virtually, according to Craig Van Nice, Chief Financial Officer and the district clerk.

Washington Elementary School principal Dee Dee Larsen said teachers are mostly happy to see their students’ faces again, and their smiles. Several students and staff remain masked, she said.

“It’s starting to feel like we’re getting our feet back on the ground in schools,” said Brenda Koch, a K-12 executive director for the district.

Mask mandate in court

Although the mask mandate has been lifted for Billings public schools, a preliminary injunction hearing was held in Yellowstone County District Court Friday that challenged the policies that allowed for SD2 to require masking.

Judge Jessica Fehr’s decision is under advisement, meaning that she will make a ruling at a later date.

Attorneys called local health officials to the stand including Dr. Neil Ku who is an infectious diseases specialist at Billings Clinic, as well as John Felton, who is Yellowstone County’s health officer and president/CEO of RiverStone health.

“The mask mandate is gone, but the policy is still there,” said Kellie Sironi, who represents the plaintiffs. “These parents are asking this court to say ‘we know our kids, we know what they’re struggling with.’ There is no definitive proof that these masks are doing what we think they are doing. Please allow us the opportunity to make that decision.”

Billings Public Schools and the Elysian school district defended imposed mask mandates, and SD2 defended the school board’s allowance for Superintendent Greg Upham to make that decision for the district in times of emergency.

“The delegation of that authority to the individual superintendents is of paramount importance,” said Roberta Berkhof, who represented the schools. “It’s not just masking and COVID… it is whether or not to close for snow days, whether or not the entryways of elementary schools need rubber mats,” she said.

Moms for America

Moms for America is listed as the plaintiff because several members of a local chapter of the group organized the lawsuit, according to Luke Hudson who is one of the plaintiffs. Not all of the plaintiffs claim association with the group and funding for the suit was crowd-funded, Hudson said.

Between 2007 and 2016, the Ohio-based nonprofit operated under the name Homemakers for America, but its stated goals remained the same. That is, educational outreach directed at mothers. The word “liberty” consistently appears in their mission statements.

Moms for America brought in about $123,000 in contributions in 2017, according to data from the IRS, up from just over $11,000 the year prior. In 2018, the non-profit saw nearly $231,000 in contributions.

Kimberly Fletcher, the founder and president of the nonprofit, was present in Washington, D.C., for the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6. Fletcher has spoken at several rallies in support of the fiction that current President Joe Biden illegitimately won the 2020 presidential election. In statements published online and in the nonprofit's latest annual review, she said the mainstream media misreported the violence of the day. She also claimed then-President Donald Trump and anyone else who spoke that day was absolved of any responsibility in inciting the violence.

Fletcher wrote that in the fallout of the 2020 election and rise of the “Stop the Steal” movement, she joined with others who “rallied and fought the good fight for two months because we want legal and honest elections we can have confidence in.”

Five people died the day of the attack on the Capitol, one of whom was a police officer. Two other officers killed themselves following the insurrection.

Gazette reporter Paul Hamby contributed to this story.

