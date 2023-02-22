Billings Public Schools will remain open as a major cold spell passes through Montana.

With the National Weather Service forecasting a daily high temperature near 0 F and a low of -19 on Thursday, School District 2’s plan is to hold school for the rest of the week. Wind chill values are forecast to get as low as – 30 F.

SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham told the Gazette that since the ambient temperatures are forecast to be -9 F Thursday morning and -13 F Friday morning, schools and school buses will be able to operate appropriately.

“We will watch the forecast for any significant changes, but for now we are operating with our cold weather protocols in place,” Upham wrote in an email.

When ambient temperatures reach – 30 F or lower, the potential for the diesel fuel in school buses to solidify becomes possible and can lead to safety issues for drivers and students.

If temperatures were to get this low at any point this year, the district has one snow day available to close the schools without the need to make up time. In this event, a vacation day scheduled for Monday, April 10 would become a regular day of instruction.

Additionally, the Montana Office of Public Instruction provides every public school in the state one emergency day per year for closures upon an emergency declaration that could interfere with completing of the minimum aggregate hours of instruction for the school year.

SD2 previously used this emergency day for the 2022-23 school year in December when temperatures dropped to -25 to -30 F with wind chills of -50 in Billings.

The 2021 legislative session saw changes to the laws on school closures during unforeseen emergencies. Schools are now able, but not required, to make up at least 75% of the time missed by extending the school year, previously scheduled school days, using vacation days, or conducting pupil instruction on Saturdays.