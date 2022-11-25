Billings Public Schools to host Facebook Live addressing marijuana risks

Billings Public Schools will host a two-part Facebook Live series over the next several weeks to address the dangers today’s highly-potent recreational marijuana poses for our students. The sessions are designed to equip parents, guardians and the broader community with the knowledge and information needed to understand the perilous impacts of today’s marijuana and the temptations confronting students.

The first session will be held on Monday, November 28, from 12 to 1 p.m., with the second session on Monday, December 12 in the same time slot. Questions submitted via Facebook during Session I will be addressed during Session II. Both sessions will be recorded and posted on the website for future viewing.

The sessions will feature Johnny’s Ambassadors, an organization whose mission is to educate parents, students and communities about the dangers of high-levels of THC in today’s marijuana and its effects on adolescent brain development, psychosis and suicide.

Laura Stack is the founder of the organization and her story is powerful and relevant, adding to the urgency of recognizing and preventing the impacts of substance use on our youth. You can learn more about the organization by visiting their website at https://johnnysambassadors.org/.