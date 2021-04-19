Billings Public Schools to return to 6-period day next school year

This week about 25% of available vaccine doses have been claimed by appointment. Felton said that over the last several weeks the demand has declined from 90% in a given week to 50%, to 40%, to the current low.

He encouraged people to get vaccinated, and stated that no medical intervention, as he referred to the vaccine, comes with zero risk.

"When you look at that number of people who get naturally infected about 5% of those folks end up hospitalized and about 1% of those people die, so it is far safer and far faster to get the population immunized through vaccination," he said.

Between natural infections and vaccinations, RiverStone estimates over 35% of the population could have immunity, but that comes with caveats. Felton noted that they haven't been able to parse the data for people who were infected with COVID but also got vaccinated, and also noted that not all cases in the county have been tested for and reported.

The local goal is 75% of the population has immunity, so that virus spread is hampered by herd immunity or what Felton called "population protection".

"It's unlikely to me that we'll get to that 75-ish percent immunization rate" Felton said.

