Billings Public Schools to start school year with optional masking policy

The BEA said it will be willing to revisit its decision as the school year progresses.

Upham said the decision by the union was a factor in beginning the year with optional masking. He also said that among the many factors he also considered was a conversation yesterday with building administrators who he said almost unanimously had concerns about managing a mask mandate, how it could affect relationships with families and how it might cause disruptions to the educational process.

Still, optional masking might ultimately lead to disruptions. Upham said that the district will use all the tools it can to stay in school, including requiring masks, or going temporarily to remote learning in buildings if there are concerns about disease spread.

"It was not an easy decision," Upham said. "I think that masks are important and we saw success last year and we're strongly going to welcome and encourage it. I'm going to model that behavior when I'm in the buildings and I'm going to ask others to do so."