Billings Public Schools to start school year with optional masking policy

Billings Public Schools will begin the new school year with an optional masking policy.
The optional masking policy was implemented earlier in the summer, and marks a shift from the masks required policy the district maintained throughout last school year.
Superintendent Greg Upham said during a Facebook Live event Thursday afternoon on the district's page that he had informed faculty earlier in the day about the decision to start the year with masking optional.
"With that being said we will be monitoring closely the four metrics that we do anyway, which are the Unified Health Command from the Med Tech Team. And that is new cases by age, new cases by school age children, new cases per 100,000 (population), and positivity rate. So those are four metrics that we will watch in conjunction with the number of cases in our schools."
Those metrics had been announced last year as numbers that could be used to inform a recommendation for Yellowstone County schools shifting to remote.
The district estimated Monday night at a Board of Trustees meeting that of its 16,000 students about 3,000 might be fully vaccinated, and about 8,000 students are too young to receive the vaccine under the current FDA Emergency Use Authorization guidance in place. Adverse effects from the vaccines are rare, and they have been proven to be highly effective in reducing COVID-19 infection and the severity of infection, as well as in slowing down the spread of the airborne virus.
The optional masking policy goes against the current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its most recent guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools, the CDC recommends indoor masking for all students age 2 and older, as well as staff, teachers and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Earlier this week The Gazette published a guest opinion piece signed by 110 local physicians concerned about how the start of the school year will affect the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The letter urged parents to ensure their children and family members are vaccinated and to send their children to school with masks. The letter also referenced the rising number nationally of COVID-19 hospitalizations in children.
The Billings Education Association, a union representing teachers and other staff members in the district, had emailed its membership Wednesday to notify them that Upham had approached BEA President Doug Robison about wanting to implement a masking mandate for grades K-8. The union opted to stick to its current memorandum of agreement with the district, which allows for optional masking among its members. In an email to membership the BEA wrote that "In light of the increasing COVID cases in Yellowstone County, we highly encourage our members to mask, especially around students who are unable to be vaccinated."
The BEA said it will be willing to revisit its decision as the school year progresses.
Upham said the decision by the union was a factor in beginning the year with optional masking. He also said that among the many factors he also considered was a conversation yesterday with building administrators who he said almost unanimously had concerns about managing a mask mandate, how it could affect relationships with families and how it might cause disruptions to the educational process.
Still, optional masking might ultimately lead to disruptions. Upham said that the district will use all the tools it can to stay in school, including requiring masks, or going temporarily to remote learning in buildings if there are concerns about disease spread.
"It was not an easy decision," Upham said. "I think that masks are important and we saw success last year and we're strongly going to welcome and encourage it. I'm going to model that behavior when I'm in the buildings and I'm going to ask others to do so."
Upham said while he doesn't think masking is a long-term strategy, it's still hard to predict how long COVID-19 waves will last. Billings area hospitals are already straining to account for the increase in patients driven by the spread of the widely contagious Delta variant and earlier this week confirmed that in some cases they were diverting ambulances because of a shortage of hospital beds.
The Delta variant came up during Monday night's Board of Trustees meeting, including when Upham described a Zoom meeting he had had with a superintendent at a small Mississippi school district featured recently in a Wall Street Journal story. Pearl River County District schools had to close after its first week and go to remote learning after cases went up from 10 teachers and 45 students on a Monday to 17 teachers and 101 teachers by Thursday. Upham, said that the takeaway from his conversation with the superintendent in that district was that the Delta variant "is different."
The superintendent, Alan Lumpkin, told the WSJ in reference to the previous school year that "We never saw it spread that quick within a week." The district had been in person for the entire previous school year and had avoided shutdowns. The closure implemented after the first week would remain in place for two weeks before school resumed with a mask mandate reinstated, the WSJ reported.
At the same Board of Trustees meeting there was about an hour of public comment, mostly from parents who did not want masking required in schools. Some parents claimed the masks did not work, while others expressed concerns about how wearing a mask could affect their child's mental health and learning. Parents have also advocated for masks being required in schools including by emails to the Board of Trustees. Their reasons include concern over the spread of COVID-19 among children who can't be vaccinated, and the potential for COVID-19 exposure to high-risk people and family members.
Contact tracing this year will be conducted by RiverStone Health, but Upham said during the Facebook Live event that even though the district is not contact tracing, a system in place where if there is an active case in the vicinity of someone's child, a parent or guardian will receive a notice that their child may have been a close contact to a case.
"As we talked about that this summer and watched the cases rise, I was wanting to make sure that we had the ability like we did last year to notify parents as soon as we could that there was an active case," Upham said.
This story will be updated.