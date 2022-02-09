Billings public schools will remove mask mandate

Billings public schools is lifting its mask mandate.

The change will start next week, School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham wrote in a letter to parents.

“In light of our declining COVID cases and in conjunction with improved attendance rates for both students and staff, we will be lifting the mandatory face covering requirement,” he wrote.

Masks will remain required on the bus per the federal mandate.

The most recent COVID school data shows 124 students have reported as newly sick from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. In that time, 30 staff members have also reported newly sick.

“I would like to thank and recognize our staff, students, and the community for your tireless support to keep our schools open and to maintain a safe educational setting,” Upham added.

The mandate has been in place for the entire school year so far.

On Jan 13., Upham halted plans to remove the mandate, citing the “swift pace of the omicron variant moving in our community." At that time, the school district had recently reported that at least 121 students and 40 staff members were newly infected with COVID-19.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2