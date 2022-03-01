Billings public schools will remove masks on buses

Billings public schools is lifting its mask requirement on buses in response to updated CDC guidelines.

The change will go into effect on Wednesday, wrote Superintendent Greg Upham.

The change is in response to the CDC's Feb. 25, 2022 updated requirement for face coverings on buses and vans operated by public or private school systems, Upham wrote.

In the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, a total of 24 students in the district reported newly sick with COVID-19 and four students reported newly sick. Numbers represent reports from the week prior.

Upham and the school board removed the mask mandate in facilities on Feb. 9.

