Billings reaches 100 degrees, breaks daily temp record
Billings reaches 100 degrees, breaks daily temp record

Record temperature

Boaters, floaters and swimmers use Lake Elmo State Park as the temperature hit a new record of 100 degrees on Monday afternoon.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A hot week in southern Montana peaked early, as Billings hit 100 degrees Monday to top the previous daily record high temperature. 

The city has twice hit 99 degrees on Aug. 17, once in 1959 and once in 1970. Monday was the first time in 2020 that Billings has hit triple-digit temperatures. 

Temperatures are expected to remain above 90 degrees through Saturday. 

The heat wave comes during already-parched conditions across much of the state. A Red Flag warning will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday for much of the state, including Yellowstone County. The warning cautions that conditions are ideal for wildfires to spark and spread quickly, with low humidity and high winds. 

Several wildfires have burned in Montana already this year, including a blaze that threatened homes near Park City and charred more than 2,000 acres. 

During a Red Flag warning, the weather services advises that people avoid activities that can start fires, like outdoor burning, dragging trailer chains, operating equipment that can cause sparks, and discarding still-lit cigarette butts. 

