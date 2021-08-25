Billings reaches new deal for Stillwater building after a $3.5M price drop

After leasing to the county, WC Commercial approached the city. Its initial offer to Billings officials in 2019 was in response to the city's request for proposal (RFP), asking respondents to pitch buildings or building designs that would best fit the needs of the city.

For more than five years the city has been working to find a place and a way to pay for new space for its municipal court system, Billings Police department headquarters and city hall.

A master facilities plan presented in 2016 and updated in 2019 found that the city was short approximately 20,000 square feet of the space it needed; it currently uses 68,485 square feet spread across multiple buildings downtown and on the city's South Side. The study sparked the city's search for a new home.

WC Commerical's RFP response was selected by Billings officials as the most suitable. At that point WC Commercial made its initial offer, proposing to sell the city everything but the space used by the county.

In its bid, the price for buying the three floors plus the basement was $27.7 million. To lease the same space for 30 years, WC Commercial quoted the city $56 million. On the table were options to lease the space, to lease it with the intent to own, or to buy the space outright.