Billings reaches new deal for Stillwater building after a $3.5M price drop

Billings officials have renegotiated the purchase price of the Stillwater building with owner WC Commercial, dropping it to $13.5 million — the initial price for which it was appraised.
The city had originally agreed to buy the Stillwater for $17 million, with City Council approving a buy/sell agreement with WC Commercial in July.
However, the deal changed earlier this month when inspections of the building's infrastructure showed $7 million worth of needed repairs and updates on hardware like pipes, elevators and the boiler.
"With the inspection reports, $17 (million) was too high," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.
Council approved canceling the city's buy/sell agreement on Monday and the city began negotiating again with Joe Holden of WC Commercial. On Wednesday, Holden agreed to drop his asking price by $3.5 million and the two sides agreed on a $13.5 million price tag.
WC Commercial bought the Stillwater in 2017 for $3.2 million after its previous owner Kona Corp. was unable to make its payments on the building. Since then, WC Commercial has put millions of dollars into the building, removing asbestos, demolishing the old offices and fixtures, and remodeling portions of the building for office space.
Yellowstone County has leased the third floor of the building since 2018 when it moved its administrative offices there. The basement, first, second and fourth floor are vacant. County commissioners last month voted to explore purchasing the Miller Building downtown, moving its operations there from the Stillwater.
After leasing to the county, WC Commercial approached the city. Its initial offer to Billings officials in 2019 was in response to the city's request for proposal (RFP), asking respondents to pitch buildings or building designs that would best fit the needs of the city.
For more than five years the city has been working to find a place and a way to pay for new space for its municipal court system, Billings Police department headquarters and city hall.
A master facilities plan presented in 2016 and updated in 2019 found that the city was short approximately 20,000 square feet of the space it needed; it currently uses 68,485 square feet spread across multiple buildings downtown and on the city's South Side. The study sparked the city's search for a new home.
WC Commerical's RFP response was selected by Billings officials as the most suitable. At that point WC Commercial made its initial offer, proposing to sell the city everything but the space used by the county.
In its bid, the price for buying the three floors plus the basement was $27.7 million. To lease the same space for 30 years, WC Commercial quoted the city $56 million. On the table were options to lease the space, to lease it with the intent to own, or to buy the space outright.
All of those offers were rejected by the city and officials mostly paused their search for a new home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Talks started again late last year when pandemic-related federal stimulus dollars began to make their way to Billings. The city and WC Commerical went back to the table and efforts began again, starting with a new appraisal of the building.
Elkhorn Appraisal Services, the company hired by WC Commercial, appraised the Stillwater at $22 million. The city's appraisal, performed by National Valuation Consultants, put the market value of the Stillwater at $12.6 million.
A third independent appraiser was brought in to evaluate the building and the two previous appraisals.
The review appraiser put the building's value at $13.5 million. At that point the city negotiated its $17 million deal with WC Commercial and entered the buy/sell agreement.
With the new inspection report from last month calling for $7 million in repairs and updates, the city successfully argued that WC Commercial should drop its asking price back down to $13.5 million.
"That will keep us within our budget," Kukulski said.