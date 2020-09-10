Billings receives $11.6M in federal grant for Inner Belt Loop and bike trails

Drake was part of the delegation, as were Mayor Bill Cole and officials from the Billings Chamber of Commerce and Big Sky Economic Development. They met with Montana's two U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and Congressman Greg Gianforte, who all supported the grant.

This year, Billings had the same support from its Montana lawmakers but city officials paired down its request to $16.8 million, enough to complete the Inner Belt Loop, the Skyline Trail and the Stagecoach Trail, a bike trail that will follow Zimmerman Trail, dropping down from Highway 3 to Rimrock Road.

Ultimately, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city the grant money for the Inner Belt Loop and Skyline Trail projects.

The Inner Belt Loop, a new road that would connect the Heights to Billings' West End, will bring Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection.