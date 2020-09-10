 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings receives $11M in federal grant for Inner Belt Loop and bike trails
alert top story

Billings receives $11M in federal grant for Inner Belt Loop and bike trails

{{featured_button_text}}

City leaders learned Thursday morning that Billings has been awarded $11 million in federal Department of Transportation grant money. 

The money will be used for road and trail projects the city has already designed. The largest of those projects is the Inner Belt Loop, a new road that would connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection.

The goal of the Inner Belt Loop is to help boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road. It will also improve access to and from the area for public safety and emergency vehicles.

Included in the grant is money for the Skyline Trail, a 3.5 mile section of paved pathway that will run along Airport Road. Roughly 750 feet of the trail is already built; the grant money awarded on Thursday will allow the city to finish it and build new parking lots along the path to provide better access. 

17
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News