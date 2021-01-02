Billings recycling service to expand, buys Republic Services facility

A local recycling center has bought the Republic Services facility on the West End and plans to expand some recycling services across Billings.
Earth First Aid owner Scott Berens bought the building at 458 Charles St., on Dec. 16 and will be taking over operations from Republic Services, which operated the facility for nearly 30 years.
"There’s a lot of competition in the Billings market for the recycling side of it, so we decided to partner and sell the facility and they’ll continue to process all of our recyclables that we haul in from customers," municipal service manager Chad Bauer of Republic Services said.
For Berens, it is a short move to the facility from his current shop at 451 Charles St., which he plans to sell. It also means he'll be able to expand local recycling services.
Berens is planning to place 10 to 15 more recycling bins across town where people can drop off certain recyclables. Currently the company has two drop off bins.
He's also planning on reopening the facility's buy-back program, to buy cans and other items at the facility.
Earth First Aid will also take over the Republic Services shred route.
"We're going to expand that and push shredding and grow that route into its own sustainable business too," he said.
Republic Services will continue offering curbside recycling and trash collecting, Bauer said.
Earth First Aid will keep on two of the Republic Services employees at the facility.
The remainder of the Republic Services employees at the facility will be reassigned, Bauer said.
Industry
The recycling industry took a hit two years ago after China stopped buying recyclables from the U.S., plunging a business model that relied on China buying products into chaos.
The downturn in recycling continued into last year. But pandemic-fueled increases in online shopping and people staying at home has lit a bit of a fire under the industry, Berens said.
"Christmas season is a big season for cardboard and it's Christmas out there everyday because of deliveries. And people are staying at home more so they're generating more recyclables at home."
Locally, more people have signed up for the company's pick-up services.
"We've seen an uptick in customers, in new customers and in our current customers we’re seeing an increase in material at houses," Berens said.
The move to the slightly larger warehouse should help the local business grow, he said. And buying the facility has come with some nostalgia for Berens.
"When I first started this business about 15 years ago that was one of the first places I went to ask questions," Berens said. "... It's kind of come full circle, now that I'm buying the business."